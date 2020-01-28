by Danielle Alred and Kevin O’Toole
Posted on Jan 28, 2020/01 1:17 pm CST
/ Updated: January 28, 2020 / 1:17 p.m. CST
(NEWS10) – On January 28, 2020, the 200th anniversary of one of America’s most interesting instruments, the Kazoo!
The Kazoo was invented in the 1840s and made known by the inventor “Alabama Vest of Macon Georgia” with his partner Thaddeus Von Clegg. However, the instrument was not introduced to American culture until 1912, when businessmen Michael McIntyre and Harry Richardson learned of the idea of a traveling salesman. The duo opened “The Original American Kazoo Company” in Eden, NY and produced the first Metal Kazoos.
From then on, the popularity of the interesting sound and the interesting form of the instrument in pop music flourished for the coming years.
To celebrate the instrument’s rhythmic melodies, enjoy these fun facts about the Kazoo that you may not know from Nationalkazooday.com:
- The kazoo was invented in the 1840s
- It was first introduced to the world at the Georgia State Fair in 1852 as the “Down South Submarine”.
- The sound quality of a Kazoo is determined by the quality of the membrane or the resonator
- You don’t blow into a kazoo, you hum inside
- The instrument belongs to the family of Mirlitons or Membraneophones
- You are not related to Vuvuzelas
- The kazoo was often played in popular music in the late 1800s to early 1900s