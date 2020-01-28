by Danielle Alred and Kevin O’Toole

(NEWS10) – On January 28, 2020, the 200th anniversary of one of America’s most interesting instruments, the Kazoo!

The Kazoo was invented in the 1840s and made known by the inventor “Alabama Vest of Macon Georgia” with his partner Thaddeus Von Clegg. However, the instrument was not introduced to American culture until 1912, when businessmen Michael McIntyre and Harry Richardson learned of the idea of ​​a traveling salesman. The duo opened “The Original American Kazoo Company” in Eden, NY and produced the first Metal Kazoos.

From then on, the popularity of the interesting sound and the interesting form of the instrument in pop music flourished for the coming years.

To celebrate the instrument’s rhythmic melodies, enjoy these fun facts about the Kazoo that you may not know from Nationalkazooday.com: