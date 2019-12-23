The historic transport of five gates of Naseem Shah propels Pakistan in series against Sri Lanka

Loading...

Karachi: Teenager Naseem Shah became the youngest fast bowler to make a five wicket shooter in test history as Pakistan wrapped up a victorious return to home testing with a 1-0 victory serial against Sri Lanka on Monday.

The 16-year-old put two of the last three wickets to fall in the last 15 minutes of play to finish with 5-31 of 12.5 overs while Pakistan sealed a 263-point victory to complete the game. series of two tests. It is the first play performed in Pakistan since a terrorist attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan team to Lahore in 2006.

Naseem Shah, center, won the match against Pakistan against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

At 16 years and 311 days old, Naseem has almost beaten the all-time mark for the youngest player to claim a five-window transport. Pakistani compatriot Nasim-ul-Ghani, a spinner in the left arm, was 16 years and 303 days old when he claimed honor against the West Indies in 1958.

Naseem's effort punctuated a welcome winning return for the local team. In the past 10 years, Pakistan has played its 33 home test matches at offshore sites, mainly in the United Arab Emirates, after the country was deemed too dangerous by international cricket authorities.