the highlights of spring 2020 in Paris

Find all the action of the Haute Couture Spring 2018 fashion shows in Paris.

Nothing like Paris Couture Week to attend dresses so dreamy that even the obverse of the dress would change your mind. Couture dresses are the pinnacle of the art of Parisian know-how (translation: incredibly exploits, incredibly impossible to sew for the rest of us), which normally translate into many tulle of impossible colors, delicate embroidery and lots of glitter.

True to their form, the spring / summer 20 shows that are currently underway in Paris, brought all the drama. Clare Waight Keller added another touch of magic and etherity to her show for Givenchy, with Kaia Gerber closing the show in a particularly romantic white lace dress that would have been out of place on the set of Little Women.

Through the city of Chanel, the collection of Virginie Viard was indeed very personal, inspired by the childhood of Coco Chanel in the Aubazine orphanage, a convent located in the central massif of France. The Grand Palais was transformed into a pretty cloister, and the models presented austere designs with high collars and monochrome palettes.

At Giorgio Armani Prive, the atmosphere was more romantic, with deep violets, tulle, shade and beaded details in abundance. Meanwhile at Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri gave us a serious princess atmosphere, thanks to ball gowns in metallic colors, capes, skirts in embroidered tulle and feathers. A triumph.

On FROW, Susan Sarandon, Alicia Vikander, Uma Thurman and Alexa Chung weighed the options for their next red carpet / speech / Oscar win * delete as appropriate.

Stay tuned for the rest … meanwhile, marvel at the dazzling glare, beauty and drama of the best couture dresses so far in our gallery below …