The high speed cars are back

There is a four-wheeled creature that travels the world and calls out to the hills and valleys of rural communities around the world. Right now they are shooting around the hills and forests near Monte Carlo and screaming out their tiny hearts, zooming, zooming, zooming towards the horizon. They scream because they are happy. These are the high speed cars. They live and die for the feeling of quickly crushing the road, dirt and snow. Do not fear them because they are content and ready for more.

These creatures were videotaped in their natural habitat and rubbed their butts on the floor until sparks sprayed. Do not worry, this is natural and normal for their type. They can be attacked by people, but always yearn for a starting line from which they can be freed.

These are smart animals because they are respectful and will curb their speed if necessary during sections of the road that were considered their slow zones. They’ll do it, but they won’t be particularly happy about it, turning their happy screams into a quiet grumble. But when they come to a gate, they will wait until they run away screaming into the forest.

Watch them advertise, screech and scream through the devastated stages of the Monte Carlo Rally. You won’t regret spending time watching these great speed animals. Enjoy, but from a safe distance.