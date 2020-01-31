The high history of All Time Low recorded in the latest special edition of AltPress

Ten years ago, if you would have asked lead singer / guitarist Alex Gaskarth about the route he had expected All time low to have, he may have looked at you like a dog eating peanut butter. He brutally expressed his love for it blink-182 but also meant to tell the most annoying joke and to write the most unforgettable guitar or vocal hook. Having his buddies on board was always a good time.

AP was with us for the ride, and you can relive it all with our new collector edition. Coming from more than ten years of AP problems, many sold out, it’s all there.

Van Gaskarth and guitarist Jack BarakatIs a witty, dazzling or outright shocking answer, drummer Rian DawsonThe ability to keep their madness together and bass player Zack MerrickThe stoic power. From stories in the Nissan Xterra they started touring for the first time; navigating disturbing fiction from fans; get crabs (in a restaurant in Baltimore); playing the major-label game; and visiting exclusive high-roller night clubs with policies that do not allow cameras, AP has gladly defended their rise.

With murderous songs (“Dear Maria, Count Me In”) and a live show that you could not imitate if you had your blood replaced by espresso, ATL became a pop-punk powerhouse of their own design. This collection of interviews from the band tells about their adventures as pop-punk hooligans, scene icons and groundbreaking songwriters.

But they had to have the skills to match the pleasure they had. The acclaimed producer John Feldmann has said that Gaskarth has never written a terrible song. With each subsequent album, All Time Low has built its reputation on growing as musicians and songwriters who cannot easily be categorized by “scenes” or “market forces”.

This is for the ATL punch and listeners who love a good underdog show pedigree story. Now that you’ve replaced your bras, check out our retrospective of one of the best bands in America. From tight whites to the status of super men in the sun, this edition of the AP collector captures the highlights and jokes with the eyebrows of All Time Low. Grab it here or below.