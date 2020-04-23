The high efficiency of the E-Flex Karma platform will allow for twin engines and 1100hp.

Karma continues to release versions of its E-Flex platform, and the latter is by far the most interesting, as it is intended for use on electric supercars.

The architecture, known as the “high-performance E-Flex platform”, is designed for supercars equipped with front and rear motors. The company says they will have a combined power of 1100 hp. (820 kW / 1,115 pounds) and torque of 14,000 Nm (14,000 Nm). The last figure is a bit pointless, but less than the 15,574 Nm generated by the upcoming GMC Hummer EV.

Returning to the useful specifications, Karma says that platform-based models should be able to accelerate from 0-60 mph to 0.96 km / h in less than 1.9 seconds. The architecture also houses a “flat floor battery” that could provide a range of up to 64 miles (644 km).

Read also: The Karma SC2 Concept has 1100 hp and 1.9 seconds 0-60 time

Nothing has been said about when to expect a platform-based electric supercar, but Karma Chief Technology Officer Kevin Zhang said: “Our latest E-Flex platform is well suited for supercar configurations and is designed to be equipped with high-performance vehicles. such as the Karma SC2 concept car. “

The SC2 concept debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year and had many of the same specifications mentioned above. However, the concept had a slightly smaller range (563 km) of 350 miles. Other highlights include carbon ceramic brakes, suspension and torque vectoring technology.

Karma seems keen to share the platform as they said: “Using the Karma E-Flex platform, vehicle manufacturers can optimize development costs to test, test, certify and build an EREV or BEV platform, allowing them to electrify their products at a faster rate and efficiency. ”However, it remains unclear whether any companies are interested.

