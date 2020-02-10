The hidden hair accessories that you may have missed during the Oscars last night

Nominees at this year’s Oscars may have set their sights on receiving a shiny golden trophy, but our eyes were on a different kind of bling. After seeing the ceremony unfold last night, we were impressed by the flashy hair accessories worn on the red carpet.

Adult butterfly clips, $ 12 jeweled bobby pins and headbands with cultural significance were all present on some of our favorite stars when they reached the red carpet and the after-party circuit, proving that the easiest way to make a statement is with a cute hair accessory.

We have listed our favorite hair-bleaching moments to inspire you the next time your ponytail needs some extra love.

At Refinery29 we are there to help you navigate through this overwhelming world of things. All our market choices are independently selected and managed by the editors. If you buy something that we link to on our site, Refinery29 can earn commission. Jenny Cho has styled Lucy Boynton’s sideways bob with thick pearls on her side – easily one of our favorite looks of the night. Photo: ROBYN BECK / AFP / Getty Images. Scarlett Johansson, who was also styled by Cho, attended the Vanity Fair at after-party with her retired chignon decorated with silver beads matching her dress. Photo: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic.America Ferrera’s custom Jennifer Behr headpiece was more than just the cherry on her red carpet look: the gilt accessory worn over her forehead was a nod to her Honduran roots. Photo: George Pimentel / Getty Images. Kerry Washington’s old stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew gave her soft shoulder-length lob an (affordable!) Oscar-worthy upgrade by putting a beaded Kitsch bobbin above her ear. Photo: John Shearer / Getty Images. Stylist Bridget Brager made the already elegant style of Kate Bosworth even more chic with the help of a diamond-encrusted clip. Photo: Rich Fury / VF20 / Getty Images. Adir Abergel embarrassed our plastic butterfly clips from the 90s when he added this modern Gucci accent to the Saoirse Ronan sandwich (complete with brand new baby pony). Photo: Steve Granitz / WireImage. Rebel Wilson’s old Hollywood waves received the Kitsch treatment from her hair stylist Robert Vetica. Photo: Steve Granitz / WireImage. Tucked away in the back of Charlize Theron’s lateral pixie cut was a thin black-gold headband that complemented her dress. Photo: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic.Jennifer Yepez completed the ethereal updos of Salma Hayek with a hair clip with pearly beads and leaf-like details. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images. Billie Eilish decorated her neon green hair with a Chanel logo clip and satin scarf. Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images. messy bun. Photo: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP / Getty Images.

