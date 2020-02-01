The heroic deeds of TJ Haws, hours before the birth of his first child, lift Cougars past Saint Mary’s

PROVO – Years later, BYU guard TJ Haws will tell his first child, named Tyson, about the incredible night before he was born.

That’s if Hollywood doesn’t first make a movie of it.

Hours before his wife, Lauren, was urged to give birth on Saturday night, Haws made the second most important delivery of the night, nailing a game-winning 3-pointer with nine seconds to give the Cougars an 81-79 win Saint Mary’s for 15,212 fans at the Marriott Center.

“Come on, man, you can’t come up with this. Are you kidding me?” Said BYU-great man Yoeli Childs, who added 19 points to 9 of the 12 shootings despite fighting problems. “You can’t make up for it.” It’s crazy man. I don’t even know what to say, and I’m usually a man who likes to talk. “

Haws, who had 23 points and five assists, said he was thinking of birth when the ball fell through the net and the Marriott Center crowd erupted in celebration.

“To be honest, my son went through my head,” said Haws. “I’ve been thinking about this whole experience all day, and right after I took that shot, I thought,” That’s for you, man. “Those were my thoughts.”

Said Childs: “It’s like a movie, man. He was thinking about his child? Then the shot hits. Are you joking? I’m about to tear up, man. “

Haws left the arena for the hospital.

“Oh man, I have a great day tomorrow,” he said. “It was a whole day full of emotions to say the least. But yes, I am super excited. I’m glad we came out with the win, and now I’m going to have one of the coolest experiences of my life. I am very excited. “

Haws scored 17 of his 23 in the second half, including a row layup with 2:10 left to pull the Cougars within a point.

The winner came just after the Cougars had a defensive stop and called a timeout with 17 seconds remaining. Coach Mark Pope said the game was called a “pitch wildcat,” without action they called “St. Mary’s coverage, of all things.

“When he stopped for three, I was a little surprised,” said Pope, “but I am certainly grateful that he did. Players are much smarter than coaches, there is no doubt about that.”

Childs said he told teammate Jesse Wade that Haws was going to hit the game winner, but didn’t tell Haws because he didn’t want to jinx him.

“Unreal,” Childs said. “The fact that this guy has a child – that’s the best thing ever. I can’t even imagine the emotions he feels, the stress he has on the field, outside the field. That’s just the kind of guy he is. He is one of the hardest guys out there. “

Which means he will probably deliver another.

Coincidentally, Haws’s older brother, Tyler, made a free throw line jumper with 2.5 seconds left to give the Cougars the lead over SMC in 2013. But Matthew Dellavedova hit a running 35-foot buzzer to pamper those heroics .

TJ Haws had not yet left on his church mission and saw the Dellavedagger, but did not think about that Saturday night.

He had more important things on his mind.