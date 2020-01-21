Indian dance group V Unbeatable is about to win this week at AGT: The Champions. The acrobatic team from the Mumbai slums finished fourth in season 14. Now they are back to prove themselves.

You may be wondering what the V in V Unbeatable stands for. There is a rather emotional story behind the answer, which also has to do with the name on the back of the dancer jerseys.

Who was V’s unbeatable founder Vikas?

V Unbeatable was founded in 2012 by Vikas Gupta and Om Prakash. The group was originally simply unbeatable until they changed their name after a tragedy. In 2014 Vikas was injured during the rehearsals. He was paralyzed from the neck down and died a few weeks later.

The death of Vikas shows how dangerous the group’s appearances are when they fly through the air without nets or mats.

5 FACTS ABOUT INDIA V. UNBEATABLE

Om Prakash said in an interview about Vikas: “What I learned in dance is thanks to him.” After his death, he said the group was “dissolved”. Then Vika’s father came to Om to apologize for not supporting his son’s love of dance. “He encouraged me to dance again so that I could fulfill his incomplete dream,” said Om.

In honor of Vikas, the group added the V at the beginning of their name and they also bore his name on the back of their shirts during performances. During their time on the show, they explained that Vika’s “dream was to stand on a stage like this”. They said that “forever the V in V will be unbeatable”.

Can V Unbeatable win “AGT: The Champions”?

V Unbeatable is coming to AGT: The Champions this week and we expect them to go far this time. It was shocking when they only finished fourth in season 14, but this could be their chance to make it to the end.

HAS UNBEATABLE CHANCE AT “AGT: CHAMPIONS” WITH KODI LEE OUT?

One reason they are likely to have a good chance is that super fans remember their earlier appearances on the show rather than acts from other seasons or countries. There has also been a lot of anger on social media about their loss, so this is the perfect opportunity for redemption.

The group also doesn’t have to worry about last season’s winner, Kodi Lee, who is not competing in champions. Last year, the youngest winner Shin Lim won the championship. This won’t happen this time, leaving an opening for another beloved act.