The hearing was directed at the home of Woodbury County supervisor Jeremy Taylor

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – A public hearing was held this morning on the residence of Jeremy Taylor, Woodbury County’s head of county.

Earlier this month, Maria Rundquist from Sioux City submitted an application to register voters in the US state of Iowa.

Taylor cited his home at 3213 Grandview Boulevard as his official address when he won re-election in Supervisors District 2 in November 2018.

Last May, Taylor bought a house at 5202 Christy Road, which is outside of District 2.

When an elected official leaves the district, that person’s place is automatically vacated under Iowa Law.

Taylor claims he still lives in Grandview’s house, but challengers say he isn’t.

At today’s hearing, Rundquist provided water usage records showing that Taylor had not used water at the Grandview site for seven months.

“As you can see, there was very, very little evidence to suggest and assume and consider water consumption. I mean, it depends on the amount of water that I use in any case. I show that personally I am between 10 I mean, if that’s what matters, it’s a very weak argument. “Jeremy Taylor, Woodbury County board member.

Taylor claims that his family has a very untraditional lifestyle, which is why he doesn’t always stay at Grandview.

At the hearing, he presented more than a dozen legal documents, including five statements from neighboring neighbors that Taylor and his family had been seen outside the Grandview house in the past few months.

Rundquist says Taylor abuses public trust.

“Because we have to maintain pure integrity, responsibility, honesty and transparency in our voter registration, today Mr. Taylor lied under oath, Maria Rundquist, Sioux City.

Woodbury County’s accountant, Pat Gill, decides on the outcome of voter registration.