The healthcare company's donation to the NHS Trust in Mid York will help fund nursing education

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust receives a donation from Sovereign Health Care.

West Yorkshire-based money plan provider Sovereign Health Care announced a £ 56,000 donation to seven Yorkshire NHS trusts as part of its annual commitment to supporting NHS services in the region.

The donation will be used to fund the education and training of nurses in the individual trusts and to support the NHS in investing in the recruitment and development of nursing staff at all levels. (Getty)

Sovereign has supported the NHS for many years through its community program and has donated more than £ 1.7m in the past 12 years and a total of £ 361,000 to the NHS in Yorkshire in 2019 alone.

The final beneficiaries of the £ 56,000 donation, each receiving £ 8,000, are the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, the Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation, the Bradford District Care NHS Foundation, the Harrogate and the District NHS Foundation Calderdale and the Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, Airedale NHS Foundation Trust and Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Sovereign has a long tradition of supporting charities, groups and organizations working to improve the health and well-being of people living in West Yorkshire, including the NHS.

As a non-profit company, it can actively donate between five and 10 percent of its annual turnover as part of its joint program.

It donated over £ 850,000 to local health and wellbeing in 2019 and has provided over £ 7.9m in total to hundreds of projects over the past 12 years.

In addition to the annual grants and other donations to the NHS, Sovereign Health Care also supports the NHS through its commercial business. Healthcare money plans help reduce the pressure on the NHS by encouraging policyholders to be more proactive in their health and make access to treatment more affordable.

David Melia, director of care and quality at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “I would like to thank Sovereign for his continued support and amazing generosity.

“This year’s donation will be used to support various learning events parallel to the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. The trust is taking a number of approaches to provide substantial support to unpaid caregivers, usually relatives of patients, and Sovereign Health Care funds doing it. “

Lisa Grant, Chief Nurse at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, NHS Trust, said: “We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support that Sovereign Health Care provides to our trust. Past donations have been invaluable to help our dedicated nurses continue their personal development.

“This latest gift will help us continue to develop our nurses by launching a unique nursing and midwife development program at Leeds Teaching Hospitals that every nurse in Leeds wants to complete.”

Russ Piper, general manager of Sovereign Health Care, said: “We have a long history of working with the NHS and are extremely proud to be able to fund these seven trusts for another year.

“Our annual donations to the NHS focus primarily on providing important training for nurses and supporting the facilities where they work.

“2020 is the international year of nurses and midwives, with a focus on the medical care they provide. It is therefore particularly important that we continue to support the trusts in investing in training and support.”

Sovereign Health Care was founded 147 years ago and, with around 75,000 customers across the UK, is one of the longest established providers of cash plans for individuals and businesses in the UK.