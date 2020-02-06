MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The novel “Coronavirus” (new coronavirus) was published in mainland China in 2019, but has since spread worldwide and even worries people in West Virginia. But is this concern justified?

So far, more than 28,000 people have been infected and nearly 600 people have died, especially in mainland China. To date, there are 12 confirmed patients with zero deaths in the United States. However, there are no suspected cases in West Virginia, but there are 6 people who are in quarantine. This is according to information from the Monongalia Department of Health (MCHD) that two are in Ohio County and four are in Monongalia County.

The two in Ohio County and three in Monongalia County were recently in China, but one in Monongalia County had no contact with people who had been in the country. The virus’ epicenter is located in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Dr. Diane Gross, the regional epidemiologist with MCHD, said that none of the Western Virgins had been to Hubei Province.

“People from other parts of China who are much less at risk from the novel coronavirus are allowed to return home and are then monitored by the local health department for 14 days while staying at home to make sure they have no signs or symptoms of an illness develop, ”said Dr. Big.

Gross said if they show signs or symptoms of the coronavirus, “then we will take them to the doctor and isolate them while they are being tested to see if they have the novel coronavirus.”

The U.S. government issued a travel notice to Americans saying that they should not travel to China because of concerns about the corona virus. In addition, people in the epicenter are advised to contact the US State Department to undertake one of the evacuation flights to the United States. Once these people return to the U.S. in Wubei, they will be quarantined in a national quarantine at military bases across the country to stop the spread of the coronavirus if they have it.

Dr. Gross said the problem that Westerners should worry about is the influenza virus, also known as the flu, which can be fatal. It shows many of the same symptoms as the coronavirus, such as cough, cold, and fever. She said while there are no known corona virus cases in West Virginia, there are many flu cases in the state because it is the flu season.

“West Virginians should take normal precautions to do that every flu season,” said Dr. Big. “Get vaccinated, cover your cough, wash your hands, use hand gel and take care of yourself, sleep a lot, eat well, all of these things can protect and help you during the flu season or during novel coronavirus to stay healthy. “