The head of the CHP Golden Gate division, a Solano resident will retire on Monday – The Reporter

After 29 years with the California Highway Patrol, Ernie Sánchez, the head of the Golden Gate Division of the CHP, will retire on Monday.

Sanchez said several things contributed to his decision to retire. One was an incident in August where he was beaten while riding a bicycle. Sanchez suffered serious injuries but was able to recover and return to work. However, it gave him a reflection on his life.

"It really made me think about how short life is," he said.

In addition, Sanchez said he has a father in southern California who wants to care and has a grandson in February.

"I imagine that I have to recover the lost time that was far from my three children and my wife while I was employed," he said. "It is time to approach them and give more time to my wife, my children and, hopefully, my grandchildren."

Sanchez had aspirations to enter the police at an early age, although with a different agency. When he was 9, a friend of Sánchez's family who was an FBI agent was shot dead along with a partner in the Imperial Valley. At the agent's funeral, Sanchez saw many local, county, state and federal officials, and he knew that was what he wanted to do.

"It made a great impression on me, and I decided that I wanted to be a public servant at that time," he said.

Sanchez went to Brigham Young University in Utah with the intention of becoming an FBI agent. After graduating in 1990, Sanchez was hired by the office. However, due to a hiring freeze, the agency recommended joining the CHP. Sanchez returned to his home state, enrolled in the CHP Academy and never looked back.

"29.2 months later, here I am," he said.

Sanchez has worked throughout the state and has moved nine times, even in places like Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Bernardino. He spent a good part of that time in Solano, including a period as an officer in the Golden Gate Division based in Vallejo in the 1990s and as a supervisor in the CHP Solano based in Fairfield. At that time, he has lived in Fairfield, Vallejo and Vacaville.

"I made many good friends," he said about his early years in the county. "My daughter was born in Fairfield."

When Sanchez was given the opportunity to return to the Golden Gate Division as assistant chief in 2014, he took the opportunity.

"I bought a house in Vacaville and I was planning my roots here again," he said.

In December 2017, Sanchez was promoted to interim chief to replace outgoing commander Paul Fontana. For New Year's Day, Sanchez was promoted to the position directly.

"I have been able to serve here for the past 5 and a half years and I really enjoyed it," he said.

Sanchez said the flexibility of work and being able to move was what he liked most of his time with the CHP.

"No matter where I go throughout the state of California, they are the same policies, the same procedures," he said. "You do the same in the Bay Area that you would do in El Centro," he said. "I was able to learn different parts of the state of California and I just made many friends along the way."

As head of the Golden Gate Division, Sanchez oversaw the nine counties in the Bay Area.

"You can really learn from the different counties and take the best things they are doing there for their counties to succeed and then take it to your community and your county and try to improve your community," he said.

However, Sanchez has seen more than his share of the loss in his 29-year term. This came into perspective for him when he returned to the CHP Academy in West Sacramento on Friday morning and looked at the memorial source with the names of all officers who died in the line of duty. He saw some names he recognized, including Andrew Camilleri, who was killed when his patrol was hit by a drunk driver on Interstate 880 near Hayward on December 24, 2017; and Kirk Griess, an officer in the Solano area who was hit by a driver whose van had swerved to his shoulder when Griess was stopping traffic.

"Seeing some of the friends and families I have made friends with in the last 29 years is quite difficult," he said. "The fact that you lose your employees does not mean that it is over. Your survivors who promised you that we will be part of their families for the rest of their lives and even in retirement, I cannot tell you:" Hello, I am already retired. I will no longer be your friend. "These are relationships that I will maintain now for the rest of my life."

Sanchez said that what people will miss most will be.

"They are public servants, they joined the Highway Patrol for the right reasons," he said. "People are definitely my friends, and after 29 years of working and making friends, I will miss them. I know I will make some new friends in retirement, but I will miss them."

In general, despite the tragedies he has experienced, Sanchez fondly remembers his time with the CHP.

"It was exciting for me," he said.