The Hawaii helicopter's fatal crash raises safety and control issues – National

Helicopter operations in Hawaii are under increasing scrutiny after a fatal crash this week, one of the most recent accidents in the US state. A congressman has classified the trips as unsafe and lacks the necessary control.

A helicopter that was supposed to tour Kauai's rugged Na Pali coast, the scenic and remote north coast of Kauai, which was shown in the film Jurassic Park, crashed on a mountaintop on Thursday, killing six people and missing another.

There is no evidence that anyone survived the crash. There were six people from two different families and a pilot on the flight. The U.S. Coast Guard said two of the passengers were said to be minors. The search for the missing person continued on Saturday morning.

Police on Kauai have tentatively identified three of the seven passengers on Thursday's helicopter tour that crashed on a mountaintop in a remote part of Hawaii.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said the flight manifest had listed the pilot as Paul Matero (69) from Wailua, Hawaii. Two passengers were named 47-year-old Amy Gannon and 13-year-old Jocelyn Gannon from Wisconsin.

The four other passengers are said to be from Switzerland, but the identity is not yet known.

Autopsies are still pending.

Hawaiian MP Ed Case has led to fatal accidents over the years, blaming the Federal Aviation Administration for neglecting the National Transportation Safety Board's safety improvement efforts and the industry for failing to regulate itself.

"The operation of helicopters and small planes is not safe, and innocent people pay the price," said the Democrat Case. “In Hawaii alone, the industry, while strongly arguing that it is safe and sensitive to neighborhoods, has neglected the fact that security has improved significantly, and in recent years the number of flights has increased drastically at all times of the day and night, apparently regardless of the weather in residential areas and in riskier and more remote locations at lower altitudes, without taking into account concerns about soil safety and community disruption. "

However, the FAA said it does random and regular surveillance of all Hawaii air travel operators and ensures that companies address any issues, agency spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email. He said the FAA has no concerns about the industry across the state.

The helicopter company identified as Safari Helicopters contacted the coast guard on Thursday evening after the helicopter had not returned to the airport as planned. A search began, but steep terrain, poor visibility, rough seas and rain made the search difficult.

A person answering the phone on a number provided for Safari Helicopters declined to comment.

According to a preliminary report, the pilot left the Waimea Canyon area known as the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific" at around 4:40 p.m., the last helicopter contact, the police said in Kauai.

The Eurocopter AS350 has an electronic emergency transmitter, but no signals were received, although the locators are designed to be activated when an aircraft crashes.

Gregor said the FAA is demanding that the locators withstand the impact. However, it is possible that the device will no longer work in the event of an extreme crash, he noted.

He said the agency is reviewing the company's security report, but will likely not deliver a full report until Monday. The NTSB announced on Friday that it would send three investigators to Kauai.

The NTSB Aircraft Accident Database lists nine crashes on Hawaiian helicopter tours over the past 10 years, including three fatalities.

After a Hawaiian skydiver crashed in June and killed eleven people, the NTSB asked the FAA to tighten its parachute regulations. The FAA said at the time that it had made changes to address the NTSB recommendations.

Towering mountains with deep gorges and huge waterfalls form the interior of the uninhabited state park where the helicopter crashed this week. Red rocks with thick jungle crowns rise from the Pacific Ocean to over 1,219 meters.

Ladd Sanger, a Texas-based aviation lawyer and helicopter pilot who has handled several crashes with similar helicopters in Hawaii, said tour operators on Kauai face unique challenges due to the weather and topography.

Kauai "has a microclimate, so the weather at the airport will be different than at the top of the crash," said Sanger. "These microclimates can occur very quickly and also dissolve quickly, making weather reporting difficult."

Dan Dennison, spokesman for the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, said winter brings more rain and turbulent seas.

“You can have very low ceilings. You can have fog and cloud banks that move in very quickly. They can have heavy rain and strong winds that sometimes make flying difficult, if not impossible, ”he said.

The coast has beaches that could potentially serve as emergency landing zones, but they're "rare and far apart," Dennison said. “Kauai is incredibly unforgiving. … If you lose the engine, there is simply no place on the flight route where you could end up. "

