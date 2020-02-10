The hat trick of Emily van Egmond leads Matildas to 6: 0 against Thailand

A hat-trick by the influential No. 10 Emily van Egmond helped calm Australia’s nerves in the 6-0 win over Thailand in Sydney on Monday night.

The win enabled the Matildas to secure a place in the women’s qualifying final for Tokyo 2020.

The two best teams in Group B will play in a two-leg playoff in March.

Van Egmond scored twice in the second half to give the lavish Matildas a deserved 2-0 lead. The hosts were able to prevail against their unfortunate opponent in the second half.

44 ‘Thailand 0-0 Australia

72 ‘Thailand 0-6 Australia

After a 7-0 win over Chinese Taipei on Friday night, the Matildas dominated in a first half that could have ended frustrated if it weren’t for Melbourne City’s unexpected top scorer.

She shot a long guard to bring a cross from Ellie Carpenter home and open the scoring. She later finished second in the Carpenter Cutback clinically and due to injury.

Van Egmond’s double pack brought relief to the Matildas after being disappointed in Group B qualifying by desperate defense and woodwork.

The double substitution in the 61st minute by coach Ante Milicic (Sam Kerr replaced Emily Gielnik and Hayley Raso for Katrina Gorry) paid off immediately when Kyah Simon scored three goals in the 66th minute.

Van Egmond did her hat trick four minutes later before Hayley Raso and Simon (again) scored a remarkable four goals in six minutes.

The night ended at a high point when Kerr struck a spectacular overhead goal that could undoubtedly have been global highlights with an equally spectacular parade by Thai goalkeeper Tiffany Sornpao.

So was the predominance, Thailand only managed to get one goal shot during the game.

The victory sealed Australia’s position at the top of the pool ahead of the decisive game against China at Bankwest Stadium on Thursday evening (7.30pm).

On Monday, China defeated Chinese Taipei 5-0.