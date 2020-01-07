The Harvey Weinstein jury questionnaire establishes public relations prior to the process

Loading...

Potential jurors for Harvey Weinstein’s rape process are asked whether they can ignore the avalanche of allegations related to the shameful film mogul, according to a questionnaire published Tuesday morning.

The first part of a series of questions about “publicity” indicates that “previous proceedings in this matter have been extensively reported to the court last year”.

“Can you assure all parties that you will only determine this case based on the evidence you will hear in court?” The document asks.

Another of the 72 questions asks: “Will you be able to follow the Court’s instructions to avoid any media coverage, and in this case not to look up the Internet for any purpose?”

Hundreds of potential jurors are expected to complete the 16-page questionnaire during a Manhattan Supreme Court selection process, which could take approximately two weeks.

The questionnaire indicates that Weinstein’s trial can take about six weeks. The jury must stand trial from Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“THE COURT OF JUSTICE MUST BE REQUESTED EVERY WEEKDAY DURING THE COUNSELING,” it continues.