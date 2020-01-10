Loading...

Good news for Harry potter Fans. The iconic assistant and Warner bros. will open the very first Harry Potter flagship store in New York. The store will be located next to the iconic Flatiron building on Broadway.

The Harry Potter store is slated to span three floors and more than 20,000 square feet. It will open in the summer of this year, 2020.

Harry Potter Accio Store. Here it is. It’s been 12 years since the Harry Potter saga ended with The Deathly Hallows. The Cursed Child game has reinvigorated the series, as well as the Fantastic Beasts film series.

Many stores sell Harry Potter merchandise, but it will be the first fully dedicated store. A press release for the store discussed the materials in the store.

“Opening in summer 2020, the store will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products in the world under one roof with everything from personalized dresses and beans of every flavor from Bertie Bott to a whole new line of homemade wands with an exclusive New York design, “the statement said.”

“Spread over three floors and over 20,000 square feet, the space will provide fans with a number of exciting retail experiences that evoke the magic of the wizarding world.”

A concept for the showcase is below.

Personalized dresses are enough to excite us. We wonder if it will be like a store in Daytona Beach where you choose and draw an airbrush and they put it on your dress. Knowing the attention to detail that J.K. Rowling and Warner Brothers did, we doubt it will be anything like that.

With the upcoming store located at 935 Broadway next to the Flatiron Building, it is sure to attract visitors from around the world. Warner Brothers Senior Vice President, Tours and Retail, Sarah Roots, released a statement to tourism about the building.

“It will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-see destination for fans where Harry Potter enthusiasts can participate in interactive experiences and many photo opportunities as they enter the magic Says Roots.

“We are delighted to open in New York. It is the ideal city in which to launch with so many dedicated fans of the magical world, a cutting-edge retail environment and a community that embraces innovative experiences. “

The Harry Potter store will arrive this summer. Few details are known, including the name. We will call it the store, which should not be a name until we know it. Maybe if we take a Felix Felicis, we will get more details about the store.

Are you excited about the new magicians shop? Make it sound below!

