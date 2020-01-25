The hard truths about writing video games

David L. Craddock is one of the most important voices in long-form video game journalism, including books about Diablo, Shovel Knight and Pillars of Eternity. He has also just released a print edition of his book Rocket Jump, which explores the history of the classic first-person shooter Quake.

“I just enjoy telling the stories about how games are made and meeting the people behind them,” Craddock says in Episode 397 of the Geek’s Guide to the Galaxy podcast. “The ability to really sit down and choose the brains of John Romero and John Carmack and that crew was just too good for me to leave.”

Unfortunately, he has discovered that game journalism is more than just meeting your idols. Reporting the facts tends to place writers in a difficult position with publishers and developers. The potential for recoil was especially great with Rocket Jump, which originally appeared as an article about Shacknews. In the course of his research, Craddock heard countless horror stories about toxic behavior from game developers. He mentions his editor Asif Khan for publishing his findings, regardless of the consequences. “I really respected him for that,” says Craddock, “because he wanted me to do my journalistic work. He wanted me to get the story.”

And although Craddock was certainly disappointed by much of what he learned about the behavior of some of his heroes, nothing can diminish his enthusiasm for classic games from the 1990s and 00s.

“Computer games were so enormously innovative back then,” he says. “It was this kind of perfect moment. Their art still looks good today, the gameplay was refined and yet you could still see it grow. It was just a magical time. “

Listen to the complete interview with David L. Craddock in Episode 397 of Geeks Guide to the Galaxy (above). And view some of the highlights from the discussion below.

David L. Craddock on Quake:

“Many people ask me because of Rocket Jump,” don’t you think it would be very cool if ID Quake were to restart? Wouldn’t that just be great if they gave it the Doom 2016 treatment? “And I say,” No, Quake is dead. “And I can’t really comment on why, and it makes me a little sad, but Doom has always been the big breadwinner there. … (Asif Khan) said:” How much chance of success would you give Quake Champions ? “And I said,” Honestly? I don’t think this game has a big chance. “Because if you haven’t played Quake, you’ll get into a death match, and you’ll be blown to pieces, and you’ll say,” Screw this. game “and go back to Overwatch.”

David L. Craddock on Diablo III:

“Diablo III has the best endgame (in the series), which is a double-edged sword, because until you get to the late stages – reaching level 70 – the progress in that game is just terribly boring. … In Diablo II you can reach the most advanced skills of your skill tree by the time you reach level 30, but the maximum level is 99. So this gives you chances to test and test almost every skill in your skill tree. decide which you love. Most players play the game once and then do not play it again. The people playing through the different levels of difficulty are statistically a very, very small percentage of players. But the designers of Diablo III made the basic game so that you couldn’t see everything the game had to offer unless you played it time and time again, while most players didn’t. “

David L. Craddock on first person shooters:

“It takes so long to make games – and they are so expensive to make – that we see many genres based on one or two examples. The (first-person shooter) is a perfect example. Of course, there are many really cool indie FPS games that they do well for indie games, but in the AAA room? View the variety of the 90s. There were so many different types of shooters: you had Doom, Duke Nukem, Quake, Unreal and also weird things like Kingpin If you look at blockbuster-budget FPS games now, these are Call of Duty and Battlefield …. Just today it emerged that in the last decade, 10 of the 15 best-selling games were all Call of Duty games. That shows that there is not much breathing room, especially for first-person shooters who want to try something different. “

David L. Craddock about game journalism:

“My advice is that you have to learn to write. I work with so many people in the enthusiastic press and I don’t want to throw anyone under the bus – I sound like a snob, but it’s not my intention, really. They cannot write. They are just a bit ‘happy to be here’, as the saying goes. … If you can’t write, you won’t last long. You must have the basics. I remember back in Nintendo Power that children would write letters in which they said: “I can beat Mario in 15 minutes. Can I have a job? “And the editorial said,” Well, it takes a lot more to work at Nintendo. “You must be prepared for this to learn a craft and apply it, and not just be able to recite every Pokémon ever. “

