The harbinger of convertible crossovers has become the Golf AWD VW Golf

The convertible was not very popular as the Range Rover Evoque convertible and the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet met with more than enthusiasm.

However, long before both models were unveiled and unceremoniously destroyed, Biogini Passo appeared.

If that name does not ring, you are not alone, because it is a quirky Volkswagen Golf from Italy. As the company explains, the Passo was launched in 1990 and is based on the all-wheel drive Mk 2 Golf Country. However, it was fitted with a modified Mk 1 Golf Cabriolet.

Read also: The Volkswagen T-Roc convertible is a crossover for Droptop fans

The changes didn’t stop there as the company installed new bumpers, expanded wing torches and increased ride height. The model was also equipped with a revised grille, new lighting and a brush.

The end result was not great and the consumer was not a hit either. Production estimates range from “much less than 100” to 300. No matter how many are built, Volkswagen notes that it is rare, because “the absence of rust insulation has condemned many to a bunch of junk.”

This cannot be a terrible loss as the car was powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produced less than 100 hp. (75 kW / 101 hp).

While the Biagini Passo is not very memorable, Volkswagen claims that it has followed in the footsteps of Thing and Meyers Manx. The company also noted that the car is a “spiritual successor of sorts” to the T-Roc convertible.

PHOTOGALLERY

more photos …