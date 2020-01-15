(Photo by: Ashly Kirk)

Although you cannot recognize gutter daisies immediately, you must have heard (or at least heard of) The previous work of singer Doug Rockwell with 5 seconds of summer (Good girls EP) and Sleep with the mermaids (Madness). The singer also has credits working on music for Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn (who played The Umbrella AcademyS Aidan Gallagher) Marvel Rising and Disney + original High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

With only an EP of four songs, Social insecurity, and a cover of Beastie Boys, “Sabotage”, released in 2017 and 2018, respectively, the Gutter Daisies have big plans to dominate 2020. The Los Angeles-based trio begins with their first single of the year, “Celebrity Suicide “, which premieres exclusively with AltPress.

The group – Rockwell, bassist Miles Franco and drummer Mike Diggs – doesn’t sound as traditional as some of the leader’s credits suggest. In fact, they actually rallied against it. Forming as a way to dive beyond the politics of the music scene and get into the thick of the craft itself, the gutter daisies cite beehives, Green Day, Weezer, Refused and Nirvana among their influences.

Looking to the future, Rockwell explained how the selfish responses he witnessed after Linkin park singer Chester benningtonThe death and the general media reaction inspired “Celebrity Suicide”.

How would you describe your group to a server at a dinner at 3 a.m.

OK, so imagine that I entered this restaurant at 2:55 am like I just did, but instead of entering like a pile of lonely and sad meat with eyes, I arrive with 12 friends. I say, “Hey … Flo? It’s Flo, right? Hey, Flo, me and my 12 friends each want rare cooked filet mignon, like, still as rare, 15 cups of ice – half crushed and half cubed – and marzipan stuffed inside the most close you have to a turducken. “You would be extremely annoyed, confused and strangely excited at the same time. But then I would give you our album inspired by rock-grunge-punk, and for a brief moment, you would forget everything about our absurd order. The air would remain still and silent, and you would kindly respond, “My husband Sal really loves Rod Stewart. Is it something like Rod Stewart? We would then answer with “No”.

What was the process of writing “Celebrity Suicide” like? What inspired him on the sound level? What were the musical influences, if any?

I wrote this song right after the unfortunate death of Chester Bennington. Lots of people started posting articles on his death on social media, but it was done in a way where I started to notice that it wasn’t his death at all. It was more the person who published it. In too many cases, it was as if they were using his death as a way to gain “likes” on their social media accounts. It was really frustrating to see. I understand that it is a platform for expressing your opinion and gaining the support of people during difficult times. I really do. I just think there are more appropriate ways to honor someone’s life that doesn’t require the spotlight on you, by posting a perfectly retouched selfie that took you 15 tries to get the lights right, by posing as if you were doing a photo shoot for a magazine cover with the slogan, “Omg Chester, I can’t believe it. Therefore. Bummed. Right. Now. You know, things that are absolutely irrelevant to a human being committing suicide. Many media outlets are also trying to capitalize on things like this, wanting to use the tragedy for advertising and ratings. I get it. It’s a company. But it is unfortunate. It’s almost like screaming doesn’t make you heard, it’s when you’re constantly silent that everyone wants to put you in the spotlight. The song represents all of this in a sarcastic way. Musically, there are influences from Green Day, Nirvana, even Spacehog. I feel like the 90s saw a lot of premature death. We wanted the music and the lyrics to complement each other, tragic but truthful while giving you permission to lower your head.

Tell us more about the inspiration behind the lyrics. Why was it important for you to address the public that exploits mental illness and depression in this way?

As far as highlighting it this way, I think it’s because the music was supposed to be honest. Sometimes it offends people, and it’s okay. It’s just music. It’s a person’s thoughts, feelings or opinions that are shared by others in great moments. But I think I can speak for everyone in this group when I say that we have all dealt with anxiety and depression for the majority of our lives. This is a subject that we can tackle on several levels. This is something that we think is a serious subject that is far too common. The lyrics are meant to be a reflection and a slap on the wrist of what drives us to dark places and the truth about how our environment can ultimately be more toxic than the thoughts in our head. And I would often say, it’s the outside that makes the inside suffer so much.

Do you think the music community is doing enough for mental health awareness, or can we always do more?

I think the music community is one of the places that understands it the most. Many of us, including myself, turn to music as an escape. At around 8 years old, I was diagnosed with OCD, anxiety, and a mild form of Tourette syndrome. On top of that, my parents were getting divorced. Throughout my life, the combination has caused countless internal obstacles. Music has always been my place to escape in a world where I was free from it all. The more I got older and the more I got involved in the musical community, the more I realized how many people were like me, more or less, where I felt I was understood. I think there is always more that any community can do to help raise awareness, but the support and understanding alone made me feel closer to “normal”. In fact, I think in our community it is more normal not to be. This is what makes it so special.

How has your sound progressed with this song compared to your previous versions? What is different?

When “Celebrity Suicide” was recorded with a few others, we finally felt like we were discovering who we were as a group. Our first EP, Social insecurity, was like our drive wheel set. We were a new band at the time, still feeling things, seeing what we could get away with, we always felt like we were being honest with who we were as writers and performers. With this new batch of songs, I think we have finally started to understand it. That alone is really exciting and inspiring for us. We started to take more risks lyrically and musically and tried not to pump the brakes. If it made us vulnerable and uncomfortable, we knew we had understood.

What are your plans for the rest of 2020?

Content, content, content, shows, shows, shows! We have a lot of new songs that we are patiently waiting for in the eardrums of young people on planet Earth (and hopefully Omicron Persei 8 by the year 3021 – it all depends on the intergalactic guidelines of Spotify and Apple Music). We plan to hit the road to promote and make new friends and sleep on new floors. I prefer the carpet to hardwood, but I can’t speak for everyone.

The Gutter Daisies will celebrate the release of “Celebrity Suicide” this Friday, January 17 at Sassafras Saloon in Los Angeles. Check out the new single below.

