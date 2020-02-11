The gut is your second brain, so here’s how you keep it – and you – happy and healthy

Are you ready for it? The fungus in your gut affects your health, digestion, weight and even your mood. If you do not manage it properly, you will not manage your health. Dr. Mahmoud Ghannoum – a world leader in microbiome science – shares his top health hacks

You’ve probably heard of the microbiome – the collection of microbes that exist in and on the human body. We all have one, but only recently has science discovered how influential the fungal community in your microbiome is. Because, contrary to what is often thought, microbiome health is not just about bacteria. There is, literally, ‘mold among us’ (I never get tired of that). The fungus in your gut affects your health, digestion, weight and even your mood. In other words, if you do not manage your gut fungi properly, you do not manage your microbiome or your health.

Let’s talk about the balance in the intestines. Unless you’ve done a bowel test for a microbiome, you probably don’t know exactly what your microbes are doing there. However, how you feel and what symptoms you display every day are important indicators for your gut. If it is balanced, your gut microbes will work diligently to make your digestive system work, your nutrient uptake happen, your energy generated and your weight regulated.

But when your gut health becomes unbalanced (possible causes include a poor diet, lack of sleep, stress or antibiotics), you may get too many inflammatory fungi or bacteria, or not enough good fungi or bacteria to help control inflammatory microbes hold. This is called dysbiosis (or imbalance) and it can cause some pretty miserable symptoms, such as bloating, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, acid burping, and excessive gas. You can also arrive aggressively, develop chronic headaches or rashes and itching or experience joint pain, chronic fatigue, low energy, aggravated allergies Even hormonal imbalances, metabolic syndrome, autoimmune diseases and psychological complaints such as depression, anxiety, irritability or mood swings are all a sign that your bowels are out of balance.

It may sound dramatic, but several scientific studies have linked these disorders to dysbiosis. what can you do about it?

The great thing about mycobiome (or fungal microbiome) is that it responds quickly to changes in food. The intestinal bacterium remains fairly constant throughout your life, but you can almost completely recreate your mycobiome in 24 hours. Studies show, for example, that within a day the number of candida (a fungus that can cause inflammation and disease if they are overgrown) peaks after a sugar-rich meal, or drops dramatically after a day without sugar or refined carbohydrates. That can mean the difference between a night of gastrointestinal misery and a restful, healthy sleep. The fast response time of the mycobiome also means that you can start making changes today and feel better tomorrow. Here are the eight nutritional and lifestyle changes that I recommend that will now have a positive difference on your mycobiome and on your total bowel balance over the long term.

1. Cut out (or drastically reduce) refined sugar. This is a big one. The fungi that are likely to cause problems in your gut (such as candida) love sugar, so when you feed them, they reproduce at an accelerated rate. Only one day without sugar will make the difference.

2. Eat the right carbohydrates in moderation. This is one of the best kept secrets of balancing the microbiome. You can have carbohydrates – and you should – because carbohydrate-rich foods that contain fiber specifically contain the most beneficial bacteria in your gut. However, the trick is never to eat too much at once, so powerful carbohydrates do not become like Candida. Keep it with full carbohydrates with every serving.

3. Eat as many vegetables as possible. Vegetables are full of phytochemicals that specifically promote useful microbes and discourage inflammatory microbes. Every vegetable has a different phytochemical profile, so the more variety you get, the better.

4. Add some berries and fermented food. Try to fit at least three cups of different types of berries each week, which promote anti-inflammatory microbes, plus a few portions of fermented food, which contains probiotics (good bacteria and yeast) to improve intestinal balance.

5. Avoid meat and dairy products with a lot of saturated fat. Research has shown that a lot of saturated fat feeds the bacteria that increase inflammation. Choose low-fat dairy products and lean cuts of fresh meat. Or enjoy a vegetable-based diet for the best microbiome-balancing results.

6. Get more exercise and sleep. Exercise and sleep may not seem to be directly related to your gut, but science has shown that the microbiome benefits from moderate to intensive exercise and seven to nine hours of sleep per night.

7. Go outside and get dirty. Surprisingly, being less hygienic with more outdoor time around animals actually reinforces your microbiome and increases your useful microbes (especially during childhood). Try gardening, visiting a farm or walking through the forest. Even having a pet helps.

8. Stop worrying. Due to a direct connection between the gut and the brain (called the gut brain axis), stress can actually cause dysbiosis. People who exercise less or are chronically stressed have more microbiome imbalance, even if they eat a good diet. Take measures to reduce stress (I love yoga and meditation) and don’t worry too much – not even about your total gut balance. Just do what you know is right for you and enjoy the health-promoting side effects of a healthier mycobiome.

Total Gut Balance (£ 21.99, Countryman Press) from Mahmoud Ghannoum with Eve Adamson is now out.