The gunman is on the run after wounding an NYPD officer attempting to kill

(CNN) – A man in a black pellet jacket opened fire on a police officer sitting in a van in New York City, which the mayor called an “assassination attempt”.

The officer was wounded and is said to survive, CNN daughter NY1 reported. A second officer was not hit.

Both police officers were sitting in a van in the Bronx on Saturday evening when someone came up to them and asked a question, a police officer said. When an officer replied, the gunman opened fire and hit one near the jaw.

The shooter is still at large and Crime Stoppers offers a reward of $ 12,500 for information about his whereabouts.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the police officer in the driver’s seat shouted, “Gun!” when the shooter pulled out a gun without provocation.

“We know that the perpetrator fired several shots into the van at close range,” he said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized what he called officers “blind hatred” and said he was grateful that they had not been seriously injured.

“We saw a hideous homicide attack against NYPD officials in a designated police van tonight,” said de Blasio. “Thank God we can report that our police officers have survived and can go home safely and safely to their families. … We will stop at nothing to find the perpetrator and bring him to justice.”

