The group wants to help survivors of violent crime in Detroit

DETROIT – For victims of violent crime, the impact often lasts for months or even years. Here, a specialized group wants to help mobilize survivors and encourage changes in the community.

“We are the boots on the floor. CSSJ, the survivors who come together, will be the boots on the floor, ”said Shari Ware with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

This is personal for goods.

“I really like the work I do. I don’t know what else I would do, “said Ware.

Ware is one of the leaders of the new chapter in Detroit – a chapter that many say is long overdue.

“Because of the crime and violence in the city. We are most hurt and least helped. There are no resources for people who endure trauma. We only care about it, ”said Ware.

That is why the organization launched the chapter. The aim is to continue to create healing communities and support survivors of crime. They also want to support legislative measures to reform criminal law and provide more resources to crime survivors.

“I was victimized by my ex-husband with two young children. I had to escape this marriage and hide for two years, ”said Ware.

But now, with the help of CSSJ, goods are ready – no more hiding places.

“I can still say that I am a victim, but I am not. I was made a victim,” said Ware.

