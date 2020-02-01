The grim reaper of the Western Sydney Wanderers, Simon Cox, is ready to prevail against rivals of the A-League

The German coach initially tried to sign Cox in the preseason, but was unable to get a release from his then club, Southend United. Babbel insisted on finally getting his husband in January, but never had the opportunity to work with him after he was released the morning before their first training session.

New hiker striker Simon Cox will make his debut on Sunday

“I feel for Markus because I was never allowed to work with him. When I spoke to him on the phone, he was a big reason why I wanted to work with someone of his caliber, but we all understand that this is football, things are changing and people move on, “said Cox.

He was already fighting jet lag and heat that he was not used to. For Cox, Babbel’s sudden departure was the biggest jolt. However, John Tsatsimas, the club’s managing director, assured the Irish striker that not only Babbel wanted to sign him, but the Wanderers as a club.

“It was a shock to be honest. I heard there were rumors that he had to win a game. I have a hunch that was a possibility, but after talking to Markus, JT [Tsatsimas] and [Football Operations Manager]. ” Gavin [Costello] and when he realized that Markus wanted me, he wanted me too. “

The 32-year-old will make his debut for the club on Sunday against Central Coast Mariners in Gosford. He was ready to start, but not sure whether he had got used to the Australian summer to be able to play for a full 90 minutes.

“[Heat] will keep me from playing 90 minutes, not fitness,” he said.

He vowed to tackle the suffering of the hikers in front of the gate and replace the former marquee Alex Meier, who retired after just one goal in half a season. If he can continue his record from Great Britain and with the Irish national team, he will offer Wanderers fans a lot to look forward to. Cox has scored 138 times in 540 games over the course of his career.

He prefers to play on the second front and has worked on combinations with Captain Mitch Duke from West Sydney for the past 14 days, preparing as a single striker. With each session, despite the initial upheaval, Cox feels more comfortable with his new environment. Now only the scorching summer in Sydney has to be overcome before he is known as the “grim reaper” for exploiting opportunities.

“The heat and moisture was tough,” he said. “I just thought ‘wow, it will take some getting used to.’ It was good, the training was good, it was intense and the faster I can do more of it, the easier it is for me to settle in. “