The GREEN HORNET New Movie is Being Developed by Universal Pictures – GeekTyrant

Universal Pictures and Amasia Entertainment have joined forces for a new program Green Hornet film entitled The Green Hornet and Kato. I appreciate the original Green Hornet series, which was introduced Bruce Lee to the United States as Reid Kato’s sidekick. Then there was the 2011 movie Seth Rogen made with the director Michel Gondry, which I thought was fun. It will be interesting to see what this new perspective on these characters will look like.

Amasia picked up the rights to the Green Hornet earlier this year with Amasia’s co-founders Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo producing. Helfant is a veteran Hollywood executive who served as president and chief operating officer of Marvel Studios for a number of years beginning in 2005. In a statement he said:

“Universal will be a great home for our new Green Hornet and Kato. The team at Universal share our passion and enthusiasm for the property and will provide the resources to launch a truly global franchise. It’s nice that Universal was the original distributor of 1940s movie series. Our goal is to make a movie that existing fans will love, and new fans will love to discover. With Universal, it feels like we’re blending past and future, creating a contemporary version of the franchise that’s fresh and exciting and respecting its long heritage and history. I can not wait! ”

Peter Cramer, the president of Universal Pictures added:

“The Green Hornet is one of the most iconic and lovingly crafted stories ever created, and has entertained generations of fans in all forms of storytelling. We are delighted to be partnering with Michael, Bradley, and the entire Amasia team to launch an exciting new cinematic world for Britt Reid, Kato, and Black Beauty, and we can’t wait to share it with a global audience soon. “

What are your thoughts on Universal Picture making a new Green Hornet movie? Are you ready for another Green Hornet reboot?

Source: Variety