The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury: broadcast date, channel, time

TV presenter and intrepid explorer Julia Bradbury is looking for a new connection to her Greek family heritage. Here you will find everything you need to know …

When is The Greek Islands on TV with Julia Bradbury?

The series starts on Friday, January 10th at 8 p.m. on ITVand continues weekly in the same time window.

What does The Greek Islands do with Julia Bradbury?

After many sun-drenched vacations in popular tourist destinations, Julia Bradbury explores the hidden side of Greece and starts in Crete, where she drives to the Dikti Mountains and makes friends with a goatherd.

Do you have a review for The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury?

Yes, Radio Times Critic Gill Crawford gave us her thoughts on the series:

“Julia Bradbury, who last saw her mending a vacation home in Portugal and visiting Australia, is now turning to another popular vacation destination. Julia’s mother is Greek and although her inheritance is important, she doesn’t know much about the country. During this series, she explores both popular and less-visited Greek islands and starts on the largest island of Crete.

“Away from the coastal towns, she goes to the rough heart of the island to prepare cheese. She meets local artisans (she’s particularly fond of one – “He’s a bit of a Greek god, isn’t he?”, Passed out she) and learns the poignant story of the nearby island of Spinalonga. It is the perfect answer to dark days. “