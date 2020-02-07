The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury: Air-date, channel, time

TV presenter and fearless explorer Julia Bradbury embarks on a new search to reconnect with her Greek family heritage. Here’s everything you need to know …

What time is the Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on TV?

The series continues Friday 17 January at 8 p.m. on ITV, and will then be available on ITV Hub.

What is the Greek islands with Julia Bradbury about?

After many sun-drenched vacations in popular tourist destinations, Julia Bradbury explores the hidden side of Greece. In the fifth episode, she takes on the Dodecanese, a distant archipelago between Europe and the east. In Rhodes, Bradbury discovers Byzantine art, tries to paint historical frescoes and meets women entrepreneurs who make an age-old superfood. A visit to the island of Symi follows, where she is taught the dangerous skills of sponge diving.

Do you have a review for The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury?

Yes, Radio Times critic Gill Crawford gave us her opinion about last week’s episode:

“I’m probably not the only one missing the Durrells and their Corfiot house. So it’s good to know that Julia Bradbury is now on her way to Corfu during her sunny tour on the Greek islands. And, just like last week on Crete , she would like to meet the cooks and artisans who keep Greek culture alive … Except that Corfu town has a surprising Italian character, and the island’s typical dish, pastitsada, with its generous use of spices, probably has a debt due to the more exotic connections of the island.

“But this is still Greece, and that means olives. In an old forest Julia meets two brothers who would like to bring the production of olive oil to the 21st century. It is all idyllic. “