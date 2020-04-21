The greatest concerts of all time: podcast “Rolling Stone Music Now”

While concert halls are silent, the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now finds our writers – as well as special guests Brian Fallon of Gaslight Anthem and Brendan Benson of Raconteurs – looking back at the highlights of their lives seeing music live. Brittany Spanos, Andy Greene and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt for the episode, which covers the performances of Stevie Wonder, Cher, Bruce Springsteen, Harry Styles, Fleetwood Mac, LL Cool J, the Jesus Lizard and beyond. The panel also discusses the fallout for the concert industry and artists, as well as the cloudy future of live music.

To listen to the full episode right now, hit play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.



<br />



Last week on Rolling Stone Music Now we paid tribute to the late John Prine and Bill Withers.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and discover two years of episodes in the archives, including in-depth, career-long interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, Le National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, The Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more – as well as dozens of episodes featuring genres-related discussions, debates and explanations with critics and journalists from Rolling Stone . Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET will hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM studios on Volume, channel 106.