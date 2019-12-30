The Greater Vancouver Zoo fails because of its animals, according to a human society report – BC

Loading...

A new report commissioned by the Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) calls for changes at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

According to the report by the Canadian animal welfare organization Zoocheck, many animals in the zoo in Aldergrove “live in barren, under-sized cages and enclosures that prevent them from behaving naturally”. This emerges from a VHS publication.

CONTINUE READING:

Red panda's death sparks call for change at Greater Vancouver Zoo



For example, the report points out that the zoo's bird of prey exhibition, which includes kestrels, owls and falcons, "gives birds little or no opportunity to fly beyond some wing flaps".

"It seems bizarre to have to tell the zoo that birds have to fly, but unfortunately that's what they need to hear," said Peter Fricker, spokesman for the Vancouver Humane Society.

Society says these issues have been highlighted in previous reports, but little has changed.

The story continues under the advertisement

1:32

Child has extensive injuries after bear bite at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Child has extensive injuries after bear bite at Greater Vancouver Zoo

The report recommends that the zoo provide larger cages and enclosures and implement a behavioral enrichment program that provides the animals with a stimulating environment.

The report also urges zoo officials not to keep animals that are not suitable for BC's climate.

"These issues need to be addressed urgently," said Fricker. "In the long run, the zoo must stop keeping animals in captivity to keep themselves entertained and become a protected area for native wildlife."

Global News asked the Greater Vancouver Zoo for a comment.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

, (tagsToTranslate) Vancouver Zoo (t) Animals (t) Report on the Homane Society (t) Humane Society (t) Vancouver (t) Vancouver Humane Society (t) Vancouver Zoo (t) Report on the Vancouver Zoo (t) VHS (t) Zoocheck (t) News