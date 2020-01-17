The great year of Kane and the success of Hawks more than enough to earn the status of raft

A great OHL career is not enough to get into the rafters of Budweiser Gardens.

You also have to bring it to the NHL stage.

The Hunters have made that clear for many years and therefore no. 88 from Patrick Kane will be retired on Friday before the knights play the Sudbury Wolves.

The Chicago Blackhawks star played only one season in London, but it was a remarkable individual campaign – one of the best in franchise history – and that, combined with his professional success, made him worth the honor.

“It is also NHL, as well as Junior A,” said GM GM Hunter from London on Thursday from Peterborough, where he is investigating the next class of future knights. “His career was flawless in the NHL. He won three (Stanley) Cups, had a Cup-winning goal (in 2010 against the Flyers) and he was great for us too.

“I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Patrick Kane during a competition in March 2007. (Files)

When at the London Knights, Patrick Kane was known for taking care of the different sticks he used in different situations during each game. He posed for this photo on March 7, 2007. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

London Knights ahead Pat Kane can’t get his shot past Plymouth Whalers goalkeeper Michal Neuvirth during the first period of their play-off game in London on April 24, 2007. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Patrick Kane takes a break during a London Knights training at Western Fair on April 12, 2007. (Sue Reeve / The London Free Press)

Patrick Kane, then 17, at his introductory press conference with the London Knights in August 2006. (Sue Reeve / London Free Press)

Patrick Kane of the London Knights, born in Buffalo, was a smile after being named after the American junior team. Photo taken on December 5, 2006. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Dejected Owen Sound Attack captain Bobby Ryan turns away while London Knights forwards Adam Perry, second left, Patrick Kane and Sergei Kostitsyn celebrate a goal during Game 4 of the quarterfinals of the OHL Western Conference in Owen Sound last night. The knights won 8-5 to sweep the series. (James Masters / Postmedia files)

David Mendham, 7, watches London Knights top scorer Patrick Kane sign his stick during the London Knights open day in February 2007. (Sue Reeve / The London Free Press)

Patrick Kane of the London Knights waits for the puck in front of the Guelph net while fighting the London resident and fellow future NHLer, Drew Doughty or the Guelph Storm during a competition in London in February 2007. (Sue Reeve / The London Free Press)

There is a reason to believe that it would be best to honor these great knights after their playing days are over.

But that was not the style of the knights in these ceremonies.

They brought David Bolland, Corey Perry and Rick Nash back in the middle of their career and there is a certain amount of electricity that comes with that quick stop during their busy schedule.

The current Knights players are happy to be part of the unforgettable night of Kane.

“It would be cool to meet him and raise his flag,” said London top scorer Connor McMichael. “He is clearly a great player and he has done a lot for the knights. It is a special evening for him and all fans. We want to do our best and win the game for him.”

McMichael saw that Kane recorded an assist in Montreal on Wednesday and is now only two points away from 1,000 in his career.

The Blackhawks will play in Toronto on Saturday. What better place for Kane to reach that milestone?

And if the celebration of the Knights gives him a little extra inspiration to compete against the Maple Leafs, then that would be another memorable 48-hour part of his charmed hockey life.

STEPS: When Joey Keane was 17 years old, he scored once in 67 games as a defender of Barrie Colts.

It took half the season, but Gerard Keane has surpassed his brother’s output and scored twice in Sault Ste. Marie Sunday. He has three points in two games since returning from a suspension of five games for crossing the line in a verbal attack on an official.

“You want to play again,” he said. “It is never nice to see whether you are injured, a healthy scratch or suspended. I think that even when I came back from a (Christmas) break, I had a solid game against Kitchener, even though it was the one I was in The break helped me. It was a bit of charging and a bit of energy and now I’m ready for the rest of the season. “

London coach Dale Hunter loved the way Keane joined the rush and found a number of holes to create an attack against the Greyhounds.

“He is a good skater, just like his brother,” Hunter said. “I think he had a lot of practice time (during his suspension) on his shot and he got through it. Then good things happen. “

Gerard Keane doesn’t mind the constant comparisons with Joey, the Rangers prospect scores about the same as Evan Bouchard in Bakersfield.

“He is doing great for himself,” said Gerard. “I consider it a compliment.”

ZOO WIN: The knights swept their two road races in the Soo this season, a rare feat when they usually play there Sunday afternoon after a Saturday night in Michigan. This time, London washed away the bad taste of their 6-5 loss for Saginaw with a dominant 7-1 performance against the Greyhounds.

“We took control of that game,” said McMichael. “It’s hard for us to win if you get in at three or four in the morning and play at two o’clock. It was a great character win and we all played great.”

McMichael scored a goal that made the TSN highlight reel during the weekend, sticking his stick through his legs and popping the puck up.

“I came in at a weird corner and it would be hard to beat the keeper,” he said. “I wanted to be creative and try something new.”

Does he ever have a lacrosse style goal?

“I don’t think so,” he said. “I have never tried.”

He now has 30 goals in 30 games. If he can increase the pace a little, he will be there with Kane’s 62 games in 58 games in 2006-07.

Around the job: Import defender Kirill Steklov practiced this week and is expected back in the line-up on Friday. He has missed the last six games with a cracked bone in his foot. . . The Wolves get the second seed in the Eastern Conference play-offs, almost standard. The Central Division is again the worst in youth hockey. Sudbury has lost seven out of ten and they are still comfortably in first place for Mississauga, Barrie, Niagara and North Bay. . . Alexis Lafreniere got away from the junior experience in the world with lots of good things to say about Canadian coach Dale Hunter. “I really liked him,” said the MVP of the tournament and the best NHL prospect. “He was a man who was very popular with his players and I think that is very important for a coach. He was respected and we really liked the way he coached. It was nice to win with him.” “Would the Hunters run the junior world team again? Hockey Canada held debriefing meetings in Hamilton this week and that issue will be discussed in the coming month. They would be crazy not to contact them at least to see if they still have it.” McMichael and Liam Foudy got a few more days off practice, another breather after world junior duty. “It helps a lot,” McMichael said. “Our team fought against colds and flus. It was good to get some rest. ” . This will be Quinton Byfield’s first overall first game in 2018 against the Bud against the Knights. The striking wolves did not play as rookie here because of the duty under the age of 17. He played in the building for Team OHL in the Canada Russia Series in November.

Knight watch

Friday: vs. Sudbury, 7:30 PM at Budweiser Gardens. Nr. 88 by Patrick Kane goes to the trusses.

Sunday: vs. Erie, 2:00 PM at the Bud. London is at home with 2-0 vs. Otters, including 7-6 overtime win November 1.