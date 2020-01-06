The great Thiem shoots to keep the Austrian ATP Cup alive

Loading...

He was the attacker on almost every point, and while Schwartzman’s defenses were able to assert themselves to make the competition for Argentina’s healthy contingent comfortable at the Ken Rosewall Arena, the dam finally broke. Thiem’s ​​class prevailed.

It was a stark contrast to the kind of tennis Thiem played when he rushed to Cornic on Saturday.

In this match, Thiem couldn’t find his rhythm on the serve or on the backhand wing.

There were no such problems on this front on Monday when he warned the rest of the world that his hard performances on the way to the ATP final in London were no accident.

After the game, it was about Thiem’s ​​goals for the 2020 season.

“The goal is to win a Grand Slam tournament,” said Thiem.

“That’s what I work for. That’s why I work very hard every day.

“I really hope it will happen, but there is no guarantee because there are a lot of other players who work as hard and as talented as I do – young players, and then there are still absolute legends.

“There is absolutely no guarantee that I will win a slam, but I really hope it will happen. That is my main goal.”

When pressed, when he felt that this was the year he would make the jump, Thiem simply said that he felt like he was on the way.

Thiem’s ​​serve was back in business on Monday

“I feel good. I’m happy. That is the main thing,” he said.

“I am also in good shape with the game I need to win big tournaments like this.

“That’s what it’s about. There will be a first chance in Melbourne very soon, and I’ll do everything I can to take advantage of it.”

Dennis Novak set the stage for Thiem.

The Austrian No. 2 was at the start for the early night after the 0: 6, but then fought for every point and finally won a back duel against Guido Pella with 0: 6, 6: 4, 6: 4.

The win brought Novak into the top 100 in the world rankings for the first time.

