The Great Pottery Throwdown on C4, More4 & All4 | host, cast, potters

The Great Pottery Throw Down comes from the same form of television as The Great British Bake Off and challenges a group of normal people to compete in something very healthy and charming.

And, just like the baking show, it made the switch from the BBC to Channel 4. Here’s all you need to know …

When is The Great Pottery Throw Down on TV?

The series is broadcast More4 on Wednesday at 9 p.m., with every episode repeated on Channel 4 on Sunday at 7 p.m. and further More4 on Tuesday at 10 p.m.. You can also view each episode 30 days after broadcast on All4.

What is The Great Pottery Throw Down about?

Twelve amateur potters compete against each other, with judges Keith Brymer Jones (who is best known for his legendary waterworks) and newcomer Sue Pryke throwing increasingly obscure challenges at contenders.

Do you have a review about the show?

Radio Times reviewer Jane Rackham said about episode four:

“It is not so much about downs as slip-ups. The remaining nine potters have to make two vases of different sizes using the (very messy) slip-casting method. It is a handy way to make difficult shapes and is used for everything “I’d rather go back to work,” says a frustrated participant, as liquid clay splashes on the ground or becomes rock hard, while molds fall apart at the crucial moment.

They are a very relaxed, happy group that get along well, but it is clearly an extremely stressful task. And so is their next challenge, although Keith Brymer Jones’ demonstration of throwing a pot while blindfolded is just as soothing to watch as that famous old BBC movie The Potter’s Wheel. You may notice that the Keith-weep-o-meter goes one step higher with not one but two tears … and an emotional sniff. “

Who is the host?

Melanie Sykes has taken over the program, previously led by Sara Cox.

Who are the potters in the 2020 series?

The potters that take place in The Great Pottery Throw Down 2020 are Claire, Flea, Jacob, Kit, Leonard, Matt, Rainna, Ronaldo, Rosa, Rosalind, Sampada and Tom.

Is there a trailer?

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ierposy-_s (/ embed)