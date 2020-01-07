Loading...

Another year brings another Great Celebrity Bake Off to raise money for the Stand Up To Cancer charity campaign.

And in 2020, 20 celebrities signed up to face the stress of the bake-off tent and the unreserved criticism from Paul and Prue.

From YouTube stars to soap opera legends and athletes, this year’s line-up offers a large number of competitors.

Here’s the full list of candidates for The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2020 …

Louis Theroux

Few documentary filmmakers have such a passionate fan base as Louis Theroux. In the course of his numerous BBC series, which include the iconic favorites Weird Weekends and Hard-Hitting BBC Two, Theroux has found himself in strange and dangerous situations – but can anything prepare him for the pressure of the tent?

Richard Dreyfuss

Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Richard Dreyfuss is an Oscar-winning American actor best known for his leading roles in films such as Jaws, American Graffiti and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Most recently, he appeared in the Netflix action film Polar with Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal).

Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta is a professional tennis player currently number one in the UK and number twelve in the world. Most recently, she played at the 2019 US Open, where she made it to the quarter-finals.

James Blunt

James Blunt became famous with the extremely successful singles You’re Beautiful and Goodbye My Lover from his debut album Back to Bedlam. Since then, he’s released five more studio albums, all of which have made it into the UK’s top 10.

Tan France

Tan France is a fashion designer who has become known worldwide as one of the personalities of the Netflix makeover series Queer Eye. He recently appeared in the music video for Taylor Swift’s hit single You Need to Calm Down.

Alex Jones

Alex Jones has been presenting The One Show magazine program since 2010 and has since been the moderator of the Tumble sports relief and gymnastics competition series. The fans will remember her brave performance in the 2011 series, in which she finished fifth overall.

Rob cattle

Since the debut of the ITV daily judge Rinder in 2014, the host and real lawyer Rob Rinder has been well known. He is another prominent baker who previously participated in Strictly Come Dancing and finished fifth in the 2016 series of the show.

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond started her career after appearing on Big Brother’s third series in 2002. She’s been a regular face on This Morning these days and has been participating in Strictly Come Dancing ever since. I’m a celebrity, get me out of here and even Celebrity MasterChef – maybe she gathered some cooking skills to stay ahead of the tent …

Scarlett Moffatt

After starting as a sofa expert in Channel 4’s goggle box, Scarlett Moffatt won I’m A Celebrity in 2016. Extra camp. Most recently, she appeared in the controversial documentary series The British Tribe Next Door.

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook is a model and media personality who had acting roles in Piranha 3D and Keith Lemon: The Film. She has also appeared on several television shows, including Celebrity Juice, Loose Women, and 2007 in the Strictly Come Dancing series.

James Buckley

James Buckley will be known to most people as Jay from the E4 sitcom The Inbetweeners and his two hugely successful spin-off films. Since then he has had leading roles in Dave Sitcom Zapped and BBC Two’s White Gold and has had a guest role in Doctor Who this year.

Caroline Quentin

Caroline Quentin became known in the 90s sitcom Men Behaving Badly and has since played in Jonathan Creek, Kiss Me Kate, Blue Murder and Life of Riley. More recently, she launched the popular BBC Two series The Most Extraordinary Homes in the World.

Russell Howard

Stand-up comedian Russell Howard has been an integral part of British television for about 15 years. He started as a panellist at Mock The Week before completing his BBC three-show Russell Howards Good News in 2009. Sky 1 has his latest series The Russell Howard Hour.

Jenny Eclair

Jenny Eclair is a stand-up comedian who got a TV presence with roles in Frank Skinner’s Packet of Three and Grumpy Old Women, which she also helped develop for the screen. More recently, she took second place in the 2010 series of I am A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and climbed for the ITV competition series Splash!

Joel Dommett

Lorne Thomson / Getty Images

Joel Dommett made a name for himself in the stand-up comedy scene and switched to television with Impractical Jokers UK at BBC Three, Drunk History at Comedy Central. Most recently, he was the moderator of ITV’s crazy new competition series The Masked Singer.

Mo Gilligan

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Comedian Mo Gilligan had been busy a few years when he broke out on Instagram after being shared by rap superstar Drake and shortly after getting a hosting slot on Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show. He catapulted himself to new heights in 2019 with the launch of The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan and his Netflix stand-up routine with the subtitle Momentum. He took 49th place on RadioTimes.com TV 100 2019.

Joe Sugg

The YouTube sensation Joe Sugg took second place at the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 and returned for the last Christmas special, where he almost won again. Maybe baking will be a happier pastime?

Ovie Soko

Professional basketball player Ovie Soko became a heartbreaker during his time at ITV2’s Love Island last year and took third place in the series with his partner India Reynolds. He currently plays for the London Lions in Stratford.

Patsy Palmer

Patsy Palmer was recently exposed as one of ITV’s The Masked Singer’s mysterious voices, but now she’s throwing the stage for the equally chaotic Celebrity Bake Off tent. She is best known for her role as Bianca in BBC One’s long-standing soap EastEnders.

Carol Vorderman

Carol Vorderman not only participated in the Channel 4 game show Countdown for 26 years, but also won appearances with the Pride of Britain Awards and Loose Women. She also took part in “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here” where she finished eighth.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off will air later this year