** Extreme Mrs. Doubtfire voice ** Hellooooooooo!

Josh Klein on this side of the pond is joined by design analyst Vincent Richardson ABOUT The Pond, who talks about what Matt Rhule brings to the Panthers, what went wrong during the Ron Rivera era, and how Rhule can prevent it from happening again , and like David Tepper wanted to put his stamp on the organization and Matt Rhule is this stamp.

They also talk about the current status of the Panthers list, how important it is for Rhule to get the right coordinators close to it and – of course – what the Panthers could / should do with Cam Newton, including what type of commercial value it is he could have, and whether the Panthers should watch a quarterback in the 2020 draft or not.

Vincent also gives a British lesson and breaks down where Josh’s fake English accent comes from, and they make their first decisions about who will choose the Panthers with the seventh choice in the 2020 draft.

