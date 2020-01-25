The Granger Community Church hosts a food drop annually

GRANGER, Ind .— The Granger Community Church hosts its annual food drop on Saturday. The event begins at 9:00 a.m. and will help 15 shelters and pantries in 10 cities across Michiana.

This is the 18th year for the drop. The donations come from Granger’s annual Christmas offer.

“We started out pretty small and in those 18 years we are now up to 75,000 pounds of food,” said Ted Bryant, executive minister of Adult Ministries. “We are able to meet around 6,300 families. This is a pretty big impact on the Michiana region.”

Officials say they chose this time of the year because the local pantries and shelters are exhausted during the holiday season.

“The local agencies, the pantries, they run out of supplies because of the holidays this season,” said Bryant. “So we strategically chose this time of year to help agencies do what they do best all year round. If we can top up those agencies and distribute food to local neighborhoods this season, it will be huge Impact. “

The Granger Community Church expects around 2,000 volunteers to pack and load trucks on Saturday. If you want to help, you can visit the church locations of Granger and Elkhart as well as the Waypoint Church in Goshen.