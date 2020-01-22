The Grand Teton National Park acquires a property

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – A new property has been acquired near the southern border of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

The National Park Service, in collaboration with The Conservation Fund, recently acquired the 35-hectare property that is within the administrative boundary of Grand Teton National Park.

The package is located near the west side of the Snake River near the park’s Granite Canyon entrance station.

“The package purchased preserves the iconic landscape of the Teton Range,” the park staff announced. “[It] prevents residential development and protects important habitats for a large number of wild animals.”

The acting superintendent of the Grand Teton National Park, Gopaul Noojibail, said: “We very much appreciate the work and management of the nature conservation fund to protect the national park areas.”

The protection of this property was made possible by funds from the Federal Fund for Land and Water Protection.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund was established by Congress in 1964 to meet a bipartisan commitment to protecting our natural areas, water resources, and cultural heritage, and to provide recreational opportunities for all Americans.

“The fund invests offshore oil and gas leasing revenues with zero taxpayer dollars to empower communities, preserve our history, and protect our national land and waters,” said park officials on Tuesday. “It is used to acquire land, water and interests that are necessary to achieve the natural, cultural, wildlife and recreational management goals of the federal land management agencies.”

Dan Schlager, Wyoming State Director for The Conservation Fund, said: “Conservation work often requires both urgency and patience. In this case, the fund acquired the property to meet the landowner’s needs and worked with the National Park Service to secure funding for the final purchase. “

This property is the third property that has been successfully transferred to the park.