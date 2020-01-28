The Grammys still don't get their audience's preferences - Adweek

The recent departure of Deborah Dugan, CEO of The Recording Academy, and the harassment that has brought the Grammys brand into a new crisis this year.

The brand was already struggling with a drop in viewership and a significant loss of its key audience demo among adults ages 18 to 49, and threatened to lose its luster. The award ceremony, which was broadcast on the evening of January 26, had to restore and revitalize the public’s attractiveness and excitement.

Allegations made by Dugan that she was repressed for daring to upset the “Old Boys” club threatened to alienate an audience that was already in a turmoil with the focus and quality of the entertainment business. Then the lights came on, the singers sang, the bands played, the speakers spoke. At the end of the night the music industry seemed to be breathing out.

Consumers are becoming more aware and less patient with brands and content providers that display everything that could be interpreted as incorrect information.

The music industry, which has been described as one of the best content in Grammy history, flexed its collective muscles and tried again to prove that it was relevant, related to different population groups and undoubtedly alive. As for Deborah Dugan, Alicia Keys has given a vague clue, but most speakers have focused on resonating with their audience by delivering some of the best acceptance speeches we’ve heard in a long time.

But everything was not perfect. Ratings remained constant at last year’s lows, criticism was given for Ric Ocasek’s misspellings, and some names in the In Memoriam segment were omitted. This has been all the more annoying as consumers are becoming more aware and less patient of brands and content providers that display everything that could be interpreted as incorrect information.

In terms of marketing, advertisers have enjoyed being close to the Grammys for a long time. Since the music industry included artists, composers, and brands, it followed that the majority of the music audience followed from a demo standpoint. However, according to the reviews, this was not the case.

It was the excitement of the Billie Eilish sweep and the size of live performances by some of the world’s best musicians. However, the persistently low ratings raise the question of whether the Grammys have misjudged their audience’s needs. Has the audience found a better place to celebrate the music industry, enjoy live music or get involved by their favorite artist on an almost personal level?

Today’s viewers understand that they are in control. If they don’t enjoy content, go ahead or never tune in. The Grammys need to be aware that today’s consumer has a wide range of content in many digital places that offer new and engaging programs. Any thought that a small, select group of academics or association leaders make decisions about what consumers prefer or like is in direct conflict with today’s consumer relationship with all kinds of media.

Dugan’s claims only reinforce the belief that those under the control of the Grammys are stuck in an old mindset that has not kept pace with the changing audience dynamics of their artists’ audiences.

It is time for brands like the Grammys to understand the viewer’s power to determine the value of the brand. The viewers are equipped with televisions, tablets and telephones. For this reason, the business needs to focus on a more transparent connection with music lovers in today’s world, a more intimate connection that can be used on a deep social level.

Media attention to the Grammys is an opportunity for the brand to change its business model in a new way to maintain its value for viewers. This is one way to interest advertisers for years to come.