Loading...

The guests for this week’s episode of the Graham Norton show have been announced. The outstanding cast not only includes two Harry Potter stars, but also a 00 legend.

The BBC’s lighthearted talk show features the boy who lived Daniel Radcliffe and the outrageous Miriam Margolyeswho played Hogwarts’ herbalism professor Pomona Sprout in the magic series.

You will be accompanied by a Scottish actor Alan Cumming and disaster star and writer Sharon Horgan, If Craig David If it’s your Flava, you’re in luck for playing Born To Do It before talking to Graham about his upcoming tour.

Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming will promote Endgame, a new play at the Old Vic Theater in London, in which they both play the leading role. They will also talk to Graham about their experiences on the other side of the pond and what life would look like after appearing in a major Hollywood franchise (Cumming played Nightcrawler in the 2003 X-Men movie X2).

Miriam Margolyes is always a riot in the series, whether she’s telling one of her classic X-rated anecdotes or wondering who her A-List co-stars are. This time she will talk about her role as Call The Midwife and why she never watches herself in anything.

Sharon Horgan will finally shed the much-needed light on the end of the disaster. She will also talk about her new film “Military Wives” and what it is like to work with Dame Kristin Scott Thomas.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:35 p.m.