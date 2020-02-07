The Graham Norton Show | Guests, music, time and info

The Graham Norton Show welcomes a great line-up in its latest episode, with a Marvel superhero and a Friends star having fun on the red sofa.

The Hulk itself appears in the legendary airy talk show Mark Ruffalo and David Schwimmer, also known as Friends’ own Ross Geller. Schwimmer’s Intelligence co-star, writer, actor and comedian Nick Mohammed, will also chat with Graham, just like Episodes star Tamsin Greig. Music is provided by Alicia Keys, who will perform her new single Underdog before discussing her new album, tour and book.

Ruffalo talks about his new movie Dark Waters, in which he plays real environmental lawyer Robert Bilott, who according to him is “the prettiest, most heroic and generous guy who has served us all wonderfully.” legal thriller, Ruffalo also lets slip that he may still be part of the MCU after Avengers: Endgame.

David Schwimmer talks about his love for British comedy prior to the release of Intelligence. Co-star and maker Nick Mohammed says the series is set in GCHQ, a slightly less sexy version of MI5 and MI6 as they are shown in films. The fascination for the place is that it is enveloped in mystery and you therefore have an artistic license to mix the truth and create your own world. “

Meanwhile, Tamsin Greig reveals that she has never looked at Friends and admits that she did not know who Ep Lei co-star Matt LeBlanc was – which of course kissed him a bit uncomfortably on the screen …

The Graham Norton Show will be broadcast on BBC One on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:35 PM.