The Grafton City Hospital gains a new relationship with Mon Health

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton City Hospital became part of Mon Health, which allowed them to expand their healthcare for their patients.

A new option is to add a cardiac and vascular cardiology program in the hospital. In this way, patients who need cardiac services and pictures taken in their hometown instead of driving 30 or 40 miles can receive treatment.

“We thought the heart and blood vessel were the perfect opportunity to have a clinic run by Mon Health doctors here and then come to patients and recommend treatments,” said George C. Boyles, chief administration officer. “You can treat her here in this hospital or go to Morgantown to get treatment.”





Thanks to the new collaboration, patients in Taylor County can take a full day off to commute to Morgantown and use the services they may need for their heart. Mon Health Image Cardiologist, Dr. Samantha Crites, will work at Grafton on a regular basis to perform these imaging procedures on-site with patients.

With this program, older patients can avoid the arduous journey over long distances in order to have examinations carried out on their hearts.

“By opening the clinic and providing imaging resources, we can expand Mon Health’s vision to the Grafton community that can deliver these high quality services,” said Dr. Crites. “A large proportion of our patients are the older population, and many of them do not drive or drive on site, so I believe that the clinic and the ability to provide these services to them on site will give them better access to one better medical care. “

Appointments with the doctor at Grafton City Hospital are now available.

,