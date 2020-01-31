The governor of Wisconsin declares the state of emergency

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4619493002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=lake-michigan%2Cnational-weather-service%2Cfear%2Coverall-negative%2Cwisconsin-national-guard%2Cfederal-emergency-management-agency%2Ctony-evers%2Cweather%2Cemergency-response%2Cemergency-management&simpleTarget=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal&ssts=news%2Flocal&series=" name="snow-player/4619493002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/30/USAT/8c7739a7-b380-41b1-aa61-11a9ae40a6b2-16X9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

The Wisconsin government, Tony Evers, declared a state of emergency in the provinces of Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha on Friday after flooding on the shore of the lake earlier this month.

On the weekend of January 10-12, strong winds combined with Lake Michigan water levels that are near record highs, 15-foot waves beat that destroyed some shoreline infrastructure.

The storms are a natural disaster, Evers said in an executive order. With the order he can control state resources to contribute to the response effort.

“The damage caused by these storms requires a great response from local public safety and public works personnel,” Evers said in a statement. “My executive order gives government agencies the opportunity to provide additional assistance that these communities may need in their recovery.”

Evers can also call on the Wisconsin National Guard to help local authorities.

The water levels on Lake Michigan would break a record for January. The water levels were 3 feet higher than normal. (Photo: Courtesy of National Weather Service)

High waves flooded the port of Milwaukee, damaged pillars at South Shore Yacht Club and eroded the beach and destroyed the fishermen’s dock at nearby South Shore Park. South Milwaukee Yacht Club further south also reported damage.

Milwaukee County had asked the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for emergency aid funds after the storms. County officials estimate that the storm caused more than $ 10.7 million in damage.

The water levels on Lake Michigan were 3 feet above the long-term average in January and, according to the National Weather Service, would reach record levels. Wisconsin registered the wettest year in 2019, according to weather service statistics that are 125 years old.

