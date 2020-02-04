The governor of Wisconsin calls Iowa caucuses a form of voter oppression

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4552301002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=iowa-caucuses%2Cdemocrats%2Cconsideration%2Chope%2Coverall-positive%2Cdemocrats%2Cvoter-suppression%2Cvoting%2Ctony-evers&simpleTarget=custom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics&series=" name="snow-player/4552301002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/23/USAT/6bb88744-b66b-4bc9-81ff-ab2e7fe6a558-Army_elementary_school_homecoming_16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

MADISON – Wisconsin’s Democratic governor placed Tuesday in the Iowa caucuses and said they amounted to some form of voter oppression.

In addition, the Hawkeye state should not be the first to have its say in nominating presidential candidates every four years, said Tony Evers.

The first-term democrat made the comments the day after the Iowa Democratic Party condemned her inability to report the results of her caucuses quickly. The research follows years of criticism of holding caucuses that in many cases require voters to stay in the constituency for hours.

“I just think out loud here, but to have a situation where people have to go somewhere, hang around for four hours and hold these interesting debates and then actually vote and then go – why don’t we just talk about the stand and vote? “Evers told reporters Tuesday. “That makes sense to me.

“I’ve always watched what’s happening in Iowa, and I think last night proved it, there’s a little voter suppression going on … What family, if you have a bunch of kids, are you going to say,” Oh, I’m going here four hours down the street and spend my time walking around and talking about which candidate is good? ” “

He said he hopes that Democrats will use Monday’s problems to think about better ways to choose their candidate.

“I just hope the Democratic Party is serious about this,” he said. “It’s about the goof ups that happened, but more importantly, is this a good way to give people a chance to vote? You exclude a whole group of people who would vote if they could just vote.”

Asked if Iowa should always have the first word when choosing a candidate, Evers said, “We need to look at something else.”

