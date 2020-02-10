The government of South Korea is investigating the switch from Windows to Linux desktop

What is stopping the Linux desktop?

Linus Torvalds looks at Chromebooks and Android for the future of the Linux desktop, while Linux Mint developers are not happy with each other.

With Windows 7 as a support box, some settings give up Windows completely. The largest of these can be the South Korean government. In May 2019, the Ministry of the Interior of South Korea announced plans to look at the switch to the Linux desktop from Windows. It must have been loved what it saw. According to Korean news site Newsis, the South Korean Ministry of Strategy and Planning has announced that the government is investigating the relocation of most of its approximately 3.3 million Windows computers to Linux.

The reason for this is simple. It is to reduce software licensing costs and government dependence on Windows. As Choi Jang-hyuk, the head of the Ministry of Strategy and Finance, said: “We will resolve our dependence on a single company while reducing the budget by introducing an open-source operating system.”

How much? South Korean officials said it would cost 780 billion (about $ 655 million) to move government PCs from Windows 7 to Windows 10.

In the first steps, the Ministry of National Defense and the National Police Agency are already using the Ubuntu Linux 18.04 LTS-based Harmonica OS 3.0. Although based on Ubuntu, this Linux desktop also borrows heavily from Linux Mint. It uses the Cinnamon 4.2 desktop environment and Mint apps. Harmonica 3.0 also includes Korean-made programs such as the Naver Whale browser.

In the meantime, the Korean Mail division is moving to TMaxOS. This is a Linux-based operating system, but TMaxOS had a controversial history of complying with its open-source licensing requirements. It is also closely linked to the Tmax cloud. This desktop has its own unique desktop interface and uses its own Chromium-based browser, ToGate.

The South Korean Gooroom Cloud OS based on Debian Linux is also used by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Public Administration and Security. Unlike the other two, this is primarily a cloud-based desktop that has more in common with Chrome OS than traditional Linux desktops.

Windows will still play a role on South Korean government computers for the time being. As the Aju Business Daily, a South Korean business news site, stated: government officials currently use two physical computers with vents. One is external for internet use and the other is internal for intranet tasks. Only the external uses a Linux-based distro.

Ultimately, by 2026, most officials will use a single Windows laptop. On that system, Windows will continue to be used for internal work, while Linux will be used as a virtual desktop via a Linux cloud server. This seems to end up as a Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) model.

It’s still early. This step may be intended to get significant discounts from Microsoft for Windows licenses. We may see that both Windows and Linux are mainly running in DaaS mode by that time.

However, a significant number of South Korean desktops will move to Linux in the short term, while in the long run many more of them can run virtual Linux desktops on Windows systems. Only time, politics and budgeting will tell.

related stories