WASHINGTON (AP) – Senators faced growing pressure on Monday to summon John Bolton to testify against President Donald Trump in impeachment proceedings as Trump’s lawyers wiped out the extraordinary new allegations made by Trump’s former national security advisor and instead went for corruption of Ukraine and historical reasons of acquittal.

Outside the Senate Chamber, the Republicans dealt with claims in an upcoming Bolton book that Trump wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it committed to help investigate democratic rival Joe Biden. This allegation could undermine an important defense argument – that Trump never tied security aid suspension to political investigations.

The unveiling clouded the White House’s hopes of an early end to impeachment, which fueled Democrat calls for witnesses and may have pushed more Republican lawmakers to approve. It also distracted from hours of arguments by Trump’s lawyers, who reiterated that no witness has testified to direct knowledge that Trump’s assistance depends on an investigation into Democrats. Bolton seemed ready to say just that when asked to appear by the Senate.

“We are dealing with proof of transcription, we are dealing with publicly available information,” said lawyer Jay Sekulow. “We are not concerned with speculation.”

Trump is accused of abusing his presidential violence by asking the Ukrainian leader to participate in the investigation into biden. A second charge accuses Trump of hindering Congress’s investigation.

Trump’s legal team launched a major attack on the entire impeachment process on Monday. They said there was no basis to remove him from office, defended his actions as appropriate, and attacked Biden, who is campaigning for the Democrats’ nomination to oppose Trump in November.

The lawyers paid special attention to Biden and his son Hunter, who was also his father’s vice president on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. They argued that Trump had legitimate reasons to be suspicious of younger Biden’s business and worried about corruption in Ukraine, and that he ultimately released the aid without Ukraine being committed to investigating the president wanted to.

Democrats say Trump did so only after a whistleblower filed a complaint about the situation.

Ken Starr, whose independent judicial inquiry led to his impeachment from President Bill Clinton – Clinton was acquitted by the Senate – complained that he was an “impeachment age”.

The impeachment required both an actual crime and a “real national consensus” that the president had to go. There are neither here, said Starr.

“It’s sharp and divides the country like nothing else,” said Starr of the impeachment. “Those of us who have gone through the Clinton impeachment process understand this in a deep and personal way.”

Even when the defense lawyers presented their case as planned, it was clear that Bolton’s book had upset the debate about finding witnesses. Bolton writes that Trump told him that he wanted to hold back security assistance from Ukraine until it helped him with the investigation. Trump’s team of lawyers insisted, and Trump tweeted Monday that he never told Bolton anything like this.

Republican senators are facing a crucial moment. At least four of them must exert pressure to defend themselves against the leaders of the GOP and to form a non-partisan majority. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.

“John Bolton’s relevance to our decision is becoming clearer,” GOP Senator Mitt Romney of Utah told reporters. Maine Senator Susan Collins said she always wanted “the opportunity for witnesses” and the report on Bolton’s book “strengthens the case.”

During a private GOP lunch, Romney made the excuse to call Bolton, according to a person who was not authorized to discuss the meeting, and granted anonymity.

Other Republicans, including Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, said that when Trump’s former national security advisor is called, they will request reciprocity to hear from at least one of their witnesses. Some Republicans want to call the Bidens.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was unaffected by the news of the Bolton book. According to Indiana GOP Senator Mike Braun, his message at lunch was: “Take a deep breath and let’s go step by step.”

As soon as the President’s team presents its arguments by Tuesday at the latest, the senators have 16 hours to address questions to both sides. They are expected to vote on whether or not to hear witnesses at the end of the week.

While Democrats claim Bolton’s revelations are reminiscent of Watergate’s new information, Republicans expect concern to ease when urged to vote by senators. They are told that if there is agreement on summoning Bolton, the White House will resist and claim the privilege of the executive. This would trigger a weeklong litigation that could drag the impeachment process, a scenario some GOP senators would rather avoid.

Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly argued that Democrats are using impeachment proceedings to reverse the results of the last presidential election and drive Trump out of office.

Trump tweeted so that viewers could adjust to the “hoax” and announce the start of the study.

Some in the White House had hoped the legal team would turn their backs on the Bidens, but they admitted that the Bolton revelations had contributed to the decision to continue to focus on the family. They are concerned about the goodwill they have earned with the Senate in which Biden has served for decades.

Democrats say Trump’s refusal to allow government officials to testify only underscores that the White House is hiding evidence. According to a letter from Bolton’s lawyer, the White House has had Bolton’s manuscript for about a month.

Senate Democratic chairman Chuck Schumer said: “We all face a White House cover-up.”

MP Adam Schiff, who heads the House Public Prosecutor’s Office, described Bolton’s report as a test for the senators sitting as judges.

“I don’t know how you can explain that you wanted to look for the truth in this process and say you don’t want to hear from a witness who had a direct conversation about the key allegation in the impeachment proceedings,” Schiff said on CNN.

Bolton’s report was first published by The New York Times and The Associated Press was confirmed by a person familiar with the manuscript on condition of anonymity. “The room where it happened; A White House Memoir ”will be released on March 17th.

Trump denied Bolton’s claims in tweets on Monday.

“I NEVER told John Bolton that aid to Ukraine was linked to an investigation into Democrats, including the Bidens,” Trump said. “When John Bolton said that, it was only to sell a book.”

Joe Biden, who advertises in Iowa, said he sees no reason for a testimony from him or his son.

“I have nothing to defend. It’s all a game, even if you speak to me, ”he told reporters. “What is there to defend? That’s all – the reason he’s charged is because he tried to get a government to pollute me, and they wouldn’t. Come on.”

Trump said people could see transcripts of his call to Ukrainian President Zelinskiy to find that there is no pressure to investigate to get the help. In this call, Trump asked Zelinskiy to “do us a favor” because he wanted to withhold nearly $ 400 million in military aid from the United States ally in the war with Russia.

Trump erroneously claimed on Monday that the Democratic-controlled house “never asked John Bolton to testify”. The Democrats asked Bolton to testify, but he did not appear to be deposed. They later refused to summon Bolton as they had others because he threatened to sue, which could have resulted in a lengthy legal battle.

An acquittal is likely in a Senate where a two-thirds majority would be required for the conviction

Democrats argued for three days last week against impeachment and warned that Trump would continue to abuse his power and jeopardize American democracy unless Congress intervenes to eradicate him before the 2020 election.

The authors Alan Fram, Mary Clare Jalonick, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Daly, Laurie Kellman and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.