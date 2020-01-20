Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Netflix show, The Goop Lab, which premiered on January 24, approximates the word laboratory. Aside from standard requirements such as structured experiments and the scientific method, most labs, real and fictional, tend to operate assuming they can create or discover something new, be it penicillin , a girlfriend or a robot to do chores. The Goop Lab, on the other hand, repackages exactly what you have known, maybe liked, maybe even once paid, but probably hated about its namesake site – only now in the form of six episodes of a half hour. In truth, the Goop Lab looks less like a laboratory and more like “The goop Lab”, a 1300 square foot bungalow with impeccable decoration, nestled in the Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica, where the company sells products like ” Moon Juice’s Beauty “Dust” and $ 80 of linen towels. That is to say: a store at exorbitant prices.

Or more specifically, an infomercial. Six of them! Watching the Goop Lab is like surfing the channels at 3 a.m. and finding consecutive entertainment material, but instead of Bowflexes and George Foreman Grills, they peddle Paltrow and his empire of stone diffusers and brushes. teeth with activated carbon. (The comparison works because they are both trying to sell you stuff, but also because the show is boring). The episodes take a gradual ascent to woowoo, starting first with psychedelics in the pilot (lots of crying), before moving on to cold exposure therapy in the second episode, where an older man is shirtless and wearing a bonnet, strongly resembling Bill Murray in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, explains how regular trips in the icy water kept him from getting sick.

In the third episode, by far the best, the team participates in a workshop on orgasm, where they learn female anatomy, pleasure and if their vaginas look weird (answer: no). At one point, in what is genuinely a radical piece of television, participants scroll through images of full size vulvae, both to illustrate the wide range of options, and possibly to break some kind of record for the torn from the screen. In the fourth episode, by far the worst, Paltrow and his team explore anti-aging diets, calculate their “biological age”, adopt obscene diets (Paltrow wearily describes eating 500 calories a day), and having stifled discussions on their fear of aging on their face (only one woman faces it; the others look at her, as if she had just confessed to defecation in public or the use of paraben shampoo). Articles on this episode frequently comment on Paltrow’s “vampire face”, where she has plasma of her own blood injected into her face. But in my opinion, the procedure received by Paltrow’s colleague was much more disturbing, which consisted in sewing fine metallic threads on her cheeks, apparently to stimulate collagen, but which also left her a pleated smile straight out of Joker. Later, after washing the blood, she shows her old son Frankenstein’s scars. “Does mom look scary?” She asks. Yes, it does.

The fifth and sixth episodes are more or less the same, so you can feel the producers struggling for material: energy reading (a Goop performer gets an “exorcism”) and psychic readings (they call it “intuition “). At this point, the show throws any attempt at peer-reviewed legitimacy onto the side of the road, veering into Bruno Latour-type questions about the extent to which science itself can be trusted, and abandoning sounding terms technique like “quadruple blindfold study” – meaning, I’m not kidding, a study of four blindfolded people. The show tends to its attempt to raise awareness, with frequent comments on the accessibility of their lifestyle (“Well-being tenants are generally free,” exclaims a director of Goop. “It’s true ! ”Paltrow cooing), a skeptic staged for each considering the exercise (ultimately, all are convinced) and occasional advice on the political climate where the major concerns of most people have little to do with intermittent fasting (in the show’s final scene, Paltrow turns to his resident psychic psychic and asks, “Can you tell me who will be president in 2020?”).

Who is this show for? Certainly, some Goop fans will put threads in their faces, drink ayahuasca and dive in the arctic lakes to repel E. coli. But the show, which travels through territory familiar to any casual visitor to their website, feels as much for Goop critics as it does for its readers – as was evident the minute Netflix dropped the poster, starring Paltrow , Stepford Wife-smiling in a pink wrap dress, Photoshopped in a lively fuchsia vagina. He nods in both the third episode of the show and Goop’s most notorious scandal – in which the website has been prosecuted for making false claims that a “jade vaginal egg” of 66 $, intended to be inserted into the birth canal, could prevent uterine prolapse. The company had to pay $ 145,000 in penalties and change its business claims, but continued to sell the product long after. The incident has become a symbol of both Goop’s blatant disregard for peer-reviewed studies and their martyrdom among die-hard fans, convinced that scientific pride has kept people from trying new treatments. There was something almost Trumpian in the poster: we know what you think of us, he seemed to be saying, and we don’t really care.

Goop cares, however. In Paltrow’s final profile of Taffy Brodesser-Akner in The New York Times Magazine, she describes a day when several Harvard students questioned the actress on charges of elitism and flawed science, leading to flares of control intense audience – moments Paltrow calls “cultural firestorms.” “Goop had mastered a specific skill, Akner explained:” corral (ling) the vitriol of the Internet and the ever present, we will call it cultural ambivalence on GP itself and turn them into cash. “Or, as Paltrow said,” I can monetize these eyeballs. ”

The Goop Lab is to monetize the eyeballs. Unfortunately, it is also predictable and extremely annoying. Monetize your eyes elsewhere! It may not cure uterine prolapse, but it’s probably more fun.

