The Google Stadia free tier will be available soon

Google Stadia really tried to cause a sensation when it launched. The announcement initially caused a sensation. There was some confusion at the beginning, as players initially thought that a fee would give access to countless video games to stream. In a way, this would be the Netflix gaming service, but that wasn’t correct. While gamers can still stream games without having to ensure that their system can run the game, you still have to pay for those games.

In addition to the launch of Google Stadia, a service fee of $ 9.99 per month was charged. This would give you various features like 4K support, but there was a promise of a free tier shortly after launch. A new interview with Google manager Phil Harrison has revealed that the free version will be available in the coming months this year. Unfortunately, it’s as tight as the board, so we don’t know exactly when the free tier is coming per se.

There are also many problems that have arisen from the service. For example, players are forced to play the game that would be locked behind Google’s services, and there doesn’t seem to be a very large catalog of video game titles either. Hopefully this will change soon, as Google has reportedly added over a hundred games this year alone. Likewise, there seems to be a small handful of exclusives that could support the service. Still, many players are pretty upset about the lack of content.

Outrage at the lack of content caught Google’s attention. According to Google, the reason for the lack of content and announcements is that the company is not pushing publishers to make announcements. Really, it is up to the publishers when their video game titles will be released. Perhaps adding the free tier not only helps announce new games, but also brings a larger player base.

