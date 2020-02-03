The Google Photos side menu may be deleted using the Library tab

The hamburger menu has been a central part of the Android app design for years, but Google has slowly turned away from it with several redesigns of the bottom bar in recent years. Now it looks like Google Photos is leaving the menu on the Hamburg page with a new “Library” tab.

The side menu in Google Photos for Android in its current form contains options such as the print memory, settings and library functions such as device folder, archive, recycle bin and the function “free up space”. Outside of this section, there are four tabs for Photos, Albums, For You, and Sharing in the main window.

Shortly after Jane Wong posted it, we were also able to activate a new interface that Google is testing for photos on Android.

With this new user interface, the Hamburger side menu in Google Photos has been completely removed and a new section has been added to the main user interface, which is simply referred to as the “library”. On this tab there are options like the print memory, the archive, the favorites, the albums and everything else that is currently in the side menu.

In this new interface, Google Photos only has three tabs for Photos, Search, and Library. It is unclear what the Search tab will look like because it crashes for us. However, the release menu takes the place of the previous side menu link. Despite the new button position, this menu looks identical to the current release menu. As a side note, I hope that Google exchanges the symbol, since the current one doesn’t imply sharing at all.

There are still many questions about this new user interface, especially where all of the content for “For You” is being moved. However, this seems to be the direction Google wants to go. It may also be best to make changes to Android.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

