The Google Assistant environment mode comes to OnePlus

Last November, after the debut on Nokia and Lenovo devices, ambient mode was introduced on other Android phones at IFA 2019. OnePlus announced tonight that the proactive Google Assistant experience will soon be available on their phones.

Environment mode is a “proactive” Google Assistant feature that is available whenever the device is charging. Get proactive information and suggestions about weather, agenda, entertainment, reminders, and more. The function can also be used to turn a phone into a digital picture frame or as an interface for controlling smart home devices such as lights or music players.

Similar to Smart Displays and Pixel Stand, the environmental mode consists of two parts. The first is a lock screen that shows the time in large digits or in a Google Photos slideshow. At the bottom of the screen, notification icons are displayed along with a quick link to open the wizard.

Tapping starts a more interactive experience with maps for weather and calendar notifications, as well as a greeting similar to the Assistant’s “Updates” feed, in which missed calls and commute times are noted. The final aspect is a series of quick actions for Assistant Smart Home devices.

OnePlus has partnered with Google to provide ambient mode for OnePlus 3 and newer devices from 2016. The staged rollout can take up to a week. When it is available, a notification will be displayed asking you to set up the wizard function while the phone is charging. You can also activate it manually by going to Google App Settings> Assistant> Devices (phone).

At least Android Oreo is required for the environmental mode. Availability has previously been confirmed for Nokia, Lenovo, Sony, Xiaomi and Transsion devices.

