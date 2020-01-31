The Google app updates the daily inventory reports on Android

The Google app for Android offers much more than just browsing the web. It can also provide useful notifications at a glance. Google recently started upgrading inventory notifications through its Android app.

Discovered by Android Police, users on Android are provided with a server-side upgrade for the Google app, which is a useful upgrade for marketers. The Google app has always been able to provide share performance notifications and provide live information via a quick search. However, this update makes the notifications a little more useful.

Once expanded, stock notifications from the Google app can now show up to three stocks in your watch list and show how they have developed for the day. The market name of each share is shown in the report along with the percentage gain or loss. When you tap this notification, a full list of events will appear on your watch list and how they went during the day.

This is definitely a minor change in the big scheme of things, but a useful change for those who track inventory daily. Since this is a server-side rollout, you can only be sure that you have received this after you have received a notification. Let us know in the comments if you have received these notifications!

More information about the Google app:

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsiazA3Z2F4 [/ embed]