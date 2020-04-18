The Good Vibes Smart Band helps reduce the spread of COVID-19

Medical experts advise us not to touch our face to prevent possible COVID-19 infections from spreading from our hands to our face. Now, a new concept of smart band at Indiegogo aims to stop touching our heads to minimize the chance of catching the new coronavirus.

Good vibes

Four parents based in San Francisco, CA based in CA Brig Ricks, Zac Hudeletnak, Jason Thibodeau and Dorijan Jelinčić who wanted to protect their families from COVID-19.

One of the ways to transmit the virus is to touch your eyes, nose or mouth with any hands that may have the virus. According to one study, we tend to touch our faces up to 23 times per hour.

The Good Vibes team looked at the tools available to help their families stop this automatic habit. Remedies such as wearing woolen gloves, masks or using mosquito nets to prevent face tapping are not practical or comfortable.

The team wanted to avoid face touches and develop Good Vibes while socializing away from home stay in March. It’s a smart wrist band that wears a soft weave badge with magnets on its neck.

The band vibrates as you move your hand close to your face. Vibrations gently alert you to stop moving your hands before touching your face, and they could help keep COVID-19 and other pathogens in your hands out of your eyes, nose, and mouth.

The badge’s cloth clip contains a magnet worn around his neck. The magnetic field is collected by the bracelet near the badge, which will alert you when you unconsciously lift your hand to the face.

According to the campaign’s founder, the Good Vibes smartwatch works directly. There is no calibration, no settings or accounts, no monthly subscription payments and no downloadable applications.

The $ 20 Early Bird Super Offer is affordable and a simple device designed to keep you healthy.

The Smart Vibes Bracelet is currently in conception at Indiegogo, but is expected to ship in June 2020.

Brig Ricks, co-founder of Good Vibes, said: “We have worked hard to make a device that is simple, easy and efficient. Plus, the price point needed to be at a level where it is accessible to almost anyone. We want the as many families as possible are healthy and healthy. ”

Unless you have just washed your hands (and have twice sung happy birthday), you could risk COVID-19 infection any time they touched your face. This smart band could help you in your efforts to reduce transmissions and infections.

The Good Vibes smartwatch is worth considering if you want to have an extra layer of security besides washing your hands for 20 seconds. If you tend to touch your face often without knowing you are doing it.

You never know, maybe it will save your life.

